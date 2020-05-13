Music has the power to heal mind, body and soul

Lorraine lifestyle changes related to COVID-19 to expand her appreciation of Canadian singers

I should reach Medicine Hat this week, my next choice will be closer, trying to shorten the number of steps and length of time it takes me to reach a destination.

At a regular Council meeting, Town Council voted to forgo painting the rainbow crosswalk this spring. Part of the decision was due to budget considerations based on the COVID-19 situation. To hear the full discussion, visit the Town’s Facebook page. There will be further discussion June 9 at an open meeting. If you want to contribute to this, email the Town at devserv@smithers.ca for more information.

Ever wondered if there is a difference between a ventilator and a respirator? It seems a ventilator is a device designed to assist a patient to breathe. Respirators are masks designed to protect the wearer from particulates in the air.

I read somewhere that music has a proven power to help heal the mind, body and soul. Have you ever had the experience of hearing an old song and suddenly get taken back to your childhood or young adult years, remembering all the words to the song, even dancing a bit to the beat?

Some songs from my past can even bring me to tears remembering where I was and what was happening in my life at that time. Other music can have me laughing remembering what was going on then. I find that being at home a lot more right now, I am searching my collection for those old songs, old music and sometimes dancing along.

FYi doctors are offering complimentary prescription safety glasses for health care workers. They have secured a limited supply of these glasses and want to donate them to front line workers. Call 250-847-3611 or email smithers@fyidoctors.com for details.

The Writers Studio Online: SFU is offering a community-focused approach to creative writing instruction, joining formal learning with individual mentorship and group workshops. For more information on this, SFU will be hosting an online information session on Saturday, May 30, check out The Writers Studio or email write@sfu.ca.

CICK, 93.9FM, Smithers Community Radio continues to broadcast news and music. Many of the DJs are doing their programs from home studios. I have a program called Porch Talk and, honestly, it has been a struggle as I am not computer literate. But it is happening and I am getting better at recording and uploading music to the weekly program.

My goal is to highlight two Canadian singers in alphabetical order, forcing myself to listen to music that I do not usually appreciate. I have been surprised by some of it and now look forward to the next two on the list. If you have a song, a story or an interview you would like covered by CICK, send an e-mail to news@smithersradio.com or message CICK on facebook@cicknews.

A lady stopped me in Safeway to tell me that the Evangelical Free Church can provide prayer service, or assist if you have an urgent need for groceries or medication to be picked up. Contact 778-210-1217 for more information.

Closing with: arboreal, of or relating to a tree. Spring is here!

