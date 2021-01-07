Mom proud of daughter’s tireless giving

Haleigh Callison spoke out about COVID, but is also all about charity

Haliegh Callison, our Smithers girl, now living in Vancouver, contracted COVID-19 and became very ill.She put her thoughts to FB when she became concerned about people not taking this virus seriously.Global News ran her story as did our Interior News.

I spoke to Haleigh on the phone on Dec. 22.She tested on Nov. 10 because she felt she was sick.She said she was trying to be patient and ‘positively optimistic’ because she still is in the healing process.

I caught her resting and she said that she still has symptoms: dizzy and nauseous while attempting light activity.Her fatigue is overwhelming when it comes. As we said goodbye she said she needed to get up and do something.

I am including letters between myself and Andrea Callison.

To Andrea:

“You must be so proud of Haleigh. When I read the article I thought that she was so much like her mom”.

Thank you Sonja.

“I would be happy if I were half the person Haleigh is, believe me. She is one amazing girl. She has done so much for so many — she cooked for over two months for doctors and nurses at the beginning the COVID (mostly at her own cost); took doctors dogs for walks to help; she has a day of giving every year where she organizes getting donations for the east side, downtown street people; makes food, gets donations for the “Dress for Success Vancouver” program, delivers everything downtown.

“There are many other great things she does. She feels so lucky to be where she is and wants to give back. If one tenth of people on earth were like her, we would live in such a great world. I could only wish to be more like Haleigh.”

I hope Haleigh has a full and fast recovery in 2021.Haleigh’s graciousness is inherent and exemplifies what will make 2021 a truly great year.

On Dec. 31, I vacuumed under my bed and got rid of all the ghost droppings from 2020; I am getting ready for a brand new year.

My New Year’s resolution is to learn to play the ukulele.

To everyone making a New Year’s resolution I wish you all success.

As for 2021 my hope is for us to thrive with good health and happiness. To coin a phrase I saw on FB from a very good person, Richard Jenne, “let’s spread our love, not the virus.”

