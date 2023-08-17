Milk jugs vs bags

Growing up in Ontario, I only knew that milk came in bags. Seeing milk jugs on TV seemed so American and foreign to me. It wasn’t until I moved out West in my twenties that I realized milk in jiggly, thin plastic bags was actually less common in other parts of the country. And after a recent visit to my home province, I know that is for good reason. Milk in a hard, plastic four litre jug is a far superior way to store, pour and enjoy milk out of.

In Ontario and some other eastern provinces, milk comes in plastic bags, and you have to put that bag into a pitcher and cut the corner. It seems easy but there were many nights on my recent visit that my toddler needed a bottle of milk in the middle of the night and I had to stumble to the kitchen in the darkness (as not to wake anyone else) and try to pour milk out of a wobbly, thin bag into the small opening of a bottle.

There were other times that I needed to get a new bag and search for scissors to cut the bag open after trying to jiggle it into the poorly designed pitcher. It often toppled over and I often had a hard time finding something to cut that corner off with.

This stressful feat was also usually heightened by a crying toddler that I was trying to keep quiet. I kept thinking, why? Why does Ontario have milk bags when the rest of the country uses jugs? And does an open bag of milk stay as fresh as a container with a properly fitted lid?

It turns out that it all started when Canada converted to the metric system and dairy producers needed to resize milk containers that were previously measured in imperial quarts.

It was deemed too expensive at the time to change assembly lines but a one-quart bag was easy to change into a 1.3 litre bag, so three-quart bags of milk became four-litre bags.

But then hard plastic soon became cheaper and most provinces went that route. Ontario did not because of legislation that restricted the sale of more than one pint of milk in containers other than plastic film pouches or paper containers. That rule was changed in recent years but apparently old habits die hard.

Some also say that it may be more environmentally friendly to have milk in bags because they require less energy and water, and produce less greenhouse gases, than jugs or cartons. This is mostly because milk bags weigh only 20 to 30 per cent as much as the jugs or cartons for the same volume.

Milk jugs in BC can be recycled. Clean, rinsed-out jugs can now either be brought to a deposit-refund program or there is the option of recycling these containers through existing programs, including the blue-box program, without claiming the refund.

Milk bags are also cheaper to make than jugs. However, after shopping for milk in both provinces, I did not notice any savings passed down to the consumer. It was mostly the same price, no matter where I bought it. And I buy a lot of milk.

So if these jugs can be recycled, and the costs are the same to me, I can’t advocate enough for jugs to be the norm everywhere.

READ MORE: Parenting is a rollercoaster of a trip

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.