Might as well just eat a bowl of plain sugar

I don’t have time in my day for anything shocking. Mornings for me take all my energy.

Load up the wood stove, let the dogs out of the compound, clean the litter box, feed the deer, feed the birds.

Then, if everything is working, I can sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Not so this morning.

Barely had I had a good sip when I hear a discussion about a new cereal for the kiddies. Timbits cereal? This isn’t right.

This new product will be on the shelves soon.

The flavours to entice us are birthday cake and chocolate glaze.

Before I go too far with my rant I have to say I have never had a donut from Tim Hortons.

That of course includes Timbits.

My question for you is why would a responsible adult think that filling the cereal bowl with this sugary product would be a good idea?

It has 36 grams of carbs and 17 grams of sugar for one serving.

Did you hear that? Might as well have a bowl of plain sugar.

This is the beginning of a new year when many try to improve their health with better choices of food to eat. This is ridiculous.

I gather this product comes in a little box with a handle. I can see it now, small minds seeking information on a Facebook page or some other site all the while eating sugared cereal.

Somewhere we have to take a glance at how we look after ourselves.

For some of us it might be fun to eat a box of birthday cake timbits. When you look at the ingredients it might do you just as well to eat the box.

Soon, I am sure, the Timbits cereal will be here in our stores.

Take time to read the ingredients before you buy the product. If you are of sound mind and wish the best for your children I am sure you will avoid sugar in most forms.

I am hopeful some reasonable scientific minds will see the pure folly of this junk. There is a chance many will let this company know their feelings and maybe, just maybe, the backlash could change the course of this kind of food. Who knows? Worth a try.

