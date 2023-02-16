Might as well face it, we’re addicted to love

Valentine’s Day.

It is something so familiar and yet so unfamiliar.

In the modern context, it’s a day for schoolchildren to exchange cheesy, punny cards or treats. I choo-choo-choose you.

A day for forgetful husbands to scramble for a last-minute bouquet of roses at a premium price.

A day for lovers to gaze into each other’s eyes over candlelight at a fine restaurant (if they can get a reservation).

And it is the day before Single Awareness Day.

Yes, that is actually a thing. February 15. A day for all the lonely, single souls to celebrate the passing of another Valentine’s Day.

But why is February 14 a day of romantic love and why is it called Valentine’s Day?

You’d think those would be easy questions to answer, but like so many traditions, its origins are vague and the modern take is an odd mix of religious, pagan, literary and commercial considerations.

According to Brittanica, many people have suggested the day has its origins in the ancient Roman fertility festival of Lupercalia.

This festival was later banned by the Catholic Church. Pope Gelasius I is said to have replaced it with Saint Valentine’s Day, but that is also kind of murky history.

Even which Christian martyr it is named after is not entirely clear as there are several. Some link it to a priest named Valentine whom the emperor Claudius II Gothicus jailed and martyred in the third century.

It is said that while incarcerated, the priest befriend his jailer’s daughter and healed her of her blindness. Before he died he passed her a letter signed, “from your Valentine.”

Another legend of why the holiday became associated with love is that St. Valentine secretly married couples in defiance of the emperor’s orders to save the husbands from war.

Also murky is how the exchange of messages, cards and/or gifts (valentines) became customary, although that apparently dates to the 1500s and commercially printed became available in the 1700s.

Cynics among has have popularized the idea that it is a holiday invented by greeting card companies (sometimes specifically Hallmark). While that is certainly not the case, they, and many other businesses have effectively capitalized on it.

Canadians annually spend somewhere in the neighbourhood of $2.6 billion on the holiday annually.

That’s a lot of valentines.

Regardless of the day’s origins, we might as well face it, we’re addicted to love.