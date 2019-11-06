Media should call things what they are

Letter writer takes umbrage with “politically correct” language in court reporting

Editor,

It’s OK and important to use the correct terminology in articles about rape (“Hazelton man gets two years for sex assault,” Interior News, Oct. 30, 2019).

This article is about rape – use the word and don’t soften it by using the vague, politically correct term of “sexual assault.”

The woman is not the “complainant.” She is the victim.

He is not just “Reid.” He is the rapist.

So, in summary, the rapist decided to admit his guilt (after DNA evidence) so that he could magnanimously “save his” victim from testifying.

Then the rapist got a reduced sentence because he’s been reducing his alcohol intake and feels remorse.

Then the judge wished the rapist well for his continued recovery and hopes the rapist makes good use of his time.

In this report on the rape of an unconscious woman, I’m left wondering what sort of positive encouragement, support, services, compensation – anything? – was wished for the victim?

There is so much more to report on—using the correct terminology—please be brave and call it what it is.

It is rape.

Cheryl Ann Stahel

Prince George

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Just Posted

“Mixed Messages” blends of flowers and other nature scenes in fine detail

The show is on at the Smithers Art Gallery until Nov. 9

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Bachrach officially resigns as Smithers mayor

The former mayor officially resigned from Smithers Town Council on Nov. 3

Smithers holding off on byelection pending outcome of library-art gallery grant

The Town is waiting to hear back on a $12.8 million grant application for the project

Oct. 31 crash near Telkwa claims life of 76-year-old man

Smithers RCMP responded to a crash on Hwy 16 just east of Telkwa on Oct. 31

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Applications to dismiss racial discimination complaints against Victoria Theatre and director denied

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Most Read