Mayors look at LNG challenge wrong way

Writer says she is glad LNG court challenger is ensuring there is adherence to current laws.

Editor,

Fourteen mayors of some northern B.C. communities have expressed disappointment that a Smithers resident now wants a federal review of the proposed TransCanada Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline. These mayors are looking at Mike Sawyer’s legal challenge the wrong way and only with the short term in mind.

They should be thankful that there is a local citizen defending Canadian democratic rights, ensuring due process occurs, and that there is adherence to current laws. Remember that our fore-fathers fought and died for these kinds of rights. I, for one, am grateful that Mike is working hard at upholding the law.

As for the timing issue — needless to say, there are differing opinions about it, but it’s allowed within the process. End of story.

Irene Vanderstar

Smithers

