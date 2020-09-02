Maybe I’m just too dumb or too pendantic for social media

Thom descends into a rabbit hole of analytical semantics with a silly Facebook logic game

For Your Consideration

I shouldn’t play silly Facebook logic games.

Last weekend I saw this:

“If you get this, you are a critical thinker. I enter a bedroom. There are 34 people. You kill 30. Now, how many are in the bedroom?

A normal person would make a guess, find out if they’re right or wrong and move on. I, on the other hand, descend into an analytical rabbit hole of dissecting every word, spend far too much time on it and end up deciding it is a problem that does not have a correct answer and even write a column about it.

This problem reminds me of the scene in the movie My Cousin Vinny in which the prosecutor tries tripping up the defence’s expert witness (Mona Lisa Vito) by asking her what the correct ignition timing be on a 1955 Bellaire Chevrolet with a 327 cubic inch engine and a four-barrel carburetor.

As she points out, it’s an unanswerable question because “Chevy didn’t make a 327 in ‘55. The 327 didn’t come out til ‘62. And it wasn’t offered in the Bellaire with the four-barrel carburetor til ‘64. However, in 1964 the correct ignition timing would be four degrees before top dead centre.”

In the case of our Facebook meme, the trick part of the question is the poster says, “I” enter a bedroom, but then says “you” kill 30.”

If you don’t catch that, you’re done, but even if you do catch it, the rest of the problem is because the premises are too non-specific.

Let’s break it down, critically, shall we?

The person posting the problem enters a bedroom.

There are 34 people. Where? In the bedroom? Before or after she enters?

You, meaning the reader of the post (i.e., me), kill 30. Thirty what? People? People in the bedroom? Do I kill them from within the bedroom or from outside the bedroom?

Then, there is the philosophical conundrum. Are dead people still people? We call them dead people, but really at this point aren’t they just corpses? Depends on your point of view on what defines personhood, I guess.

As Miss Vito would say, “It’s impossible to answer.”

Well, impossible without making a bunch of assumptions.

Assuming there are 34 people in the bedroom after she enters and assuming I was among the 33 already in the bedroom when she entered and assuming I killed 3o of the people in the bedroom, then the answer is either four or 34 depending on where you land on the philosophical question.

Unfortunately, once you decide on an answer, you never find out if you’re right or wrong because the poster either says ‘no, try again’ if you get a different answer than what they were told is correct or deletes your answer without an explanation of why they think you are wrong.

I shouldn’t play silly Facebook logic games.

The bottom line is, the first line of the problem should not be ‘you are not a critical thinker if you get the answer to this question,’ it should be ‘you’re a critical thinker if you don’t get the question.’

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Do you think Erin O’Toole can lead the Conservatives to win in the next federal election?
Next story
Thank you from Telkwa coal for public input

Just Posted

The reluctant activist: Smithers woman follows in dad’s union footsteps

Sam Raven could never understand why her father spent so much time helping others; now she does

Recent Hwy 16 cyclist death underscores need for safe biking solution

Cycle 16 continues fundraising, planning for a dedicated paved trail from Smithers to Telkwa

Smithers businessman will challenge for mayor’s chain

Joe Bramsleven announces his intent to run for mayor of Smithers in the upcoming byelection

Major electric vehicle charging network announced

Stations to cover central interior and the northwest

Smithers golfer snags fourth professional win

Kaleb Gorbahn won the Vancouver Open Sunday with a three-round total of 11-under-par

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

B.C. non-profit launches free social and emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

25 years later: The water skiing legend on Kalamalka Lake

A group of waterskiers were towed behind a plane on Kalamalka Lake back in 1995

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Trevor Blogg speaks on the tragic death of his wife, Katie

Most Read