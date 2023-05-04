May the Fourth be with you to remember your passwords

Today is May 4 and a big deal in the Star Wars fan world.

I have never seen any of the movies before and I find this day a bit annoying with everyone saying May the Fourth be with you. I’ll try to avoid social media for 24 hours. But I know it is fun for other people so I’ll let them have their day.

According to Wikipedia Star Wars Day is an informal commemorative day observed annually on May 4 to celebrate the Star Wars media franchise created by founder, former chairman and CEO of Lucasfilm, George Lucas. Observance of the day spread quickly through media and grassroots celebrations since the franchise began in 1977.

However, interestingly enough, the first recorded reference of the phrase being used was on May 4, 1979, the day after Margaret Thatcher was elected as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Her political party, the Conservatives, placed a congratulatory advertisement in the London Evening News saying “May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

I’m more of a political nerd, than a Star Wars one, so I think that is pretty cool and an interesting way to collide two worlds.

But May 4 is also observed by other people for other things. It is also World Password Day. Passwords have been around forever but they seem to be incredibly more important today with online banking and emails and other important websites. Digital protection is so important.

World Password Day was invented to warn people that having secure passwords is so important to protect yourself against identity theft.

Recent research showed that 10,000 of the most common passwords allow access to 98 per cent of all accounts. This means that most people are using the same passwords and many for years at a time. Organizers of World Password Day are trying to educate people on the importance of having a strong password. Right now, a strong password includes letters, numbers, changes in case, and symbols. People can celebrate this unofficial holiday by changing their passwords and making them tougher for hackers to crack.

The top bad passwords are 123456; qwerty; password; and iloveyou. If you have any of these, you are urged to change them. Also including your name or birthday are bad ideas.

The other issue is using the same password everywhere. Even if you have a very strong password but use it everywhere, you may be putting yourself at risk. And while it may be tempting to write down all of your passwords, that is also risky.

While there are password managers out there, use them at your discretion.

