Mass killings are a form of national insanity for U.S.

Schools, hospitals, churches, etc., are all targets of mass shootings, Deb says it’s time for change

I have been asked several times over the last few weeks by those who know I was born and raised in the United States, what I think of the recent mass shootings that have occurred.

I am sickened, horrified, heartbroken and angry, like many I have talked to.

I am beyond disgusted such acts continue to happen, while the political parties, elected to represent the American people, do nothing

The National Riffle Association (NRA) donates millions to politicians, who then talk about the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms), and refuse to make changes to the laws that allow these acts to continue.

I believe the founding fathers who wrote the Constitution were talking about the right to protect yourself and your family and the ability to put food on the table.

I do not believe they ever intended military weapons to be used by citizens on citizens, including children, on an almost daily basis.

I agree with responsible gun ownership.

I believe most other countries around the world understand, agree and make laws to enforce responsible gun ownership. The only country in the world that doesn’t do anything to protect its own citizens is the U.S.

Michael Moore, who made a film (Bowling for Columbine), after the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, looked at other countries around the world, including Canada, to try and figure out why this is a sickening daily reality in only the United States.

This is what he said after yet another mass shooting of students in Isla Vista, California in 2004;

“We (the USA) are a people easily manipulated by fear, which causes us to arm ourselves with a quarter billion guns in our homes that are often easily accessible to young people, burglars, the mentally ill and anyone who momentarily snaps.

“We are a nation founded in violence, grew our borders through violence, and allow men in power to use violence around the world to further our so-called American (corporate) interests.

“The gun, not the eagle, is our true national symbol. While other countries have more violent pasts (Germany, Japan), more guns per capita in their homes (Canada), and the kids in most other countries watch the same violent movies and play the same violent video games that our kids play, no one even comes close to killing as many of its own citizens on a daily basis as we do — and yet we don’t seem to want to ask ourselves this simple question: ‘Why us? What is it about U.S.?’

“Nearly all of our mass shootings are by angry or disturbed white males. None of them are committed by the majority gender, women. Hmm, why is that?

“Even when 90 per cent of the American public calls for stronger gun laws, Congress refuses — and then we, the people, refuse to remove them from office.

“So the onus is on us, all of us. We won’t pass the necessary laws, but more importantly we won’t consider why this happens here all the time. When the NRA says, ‘Guns don’t kill people — people kill people,’ they’ve got it half-right. Except I would amend it to this: ‘Guns don’t kill people — Americans kill people’.”

I agree with Moore. People need to vote out those in power who refuse to move forward on laws to protect citizens, and our most precious children.

It has become a form of insanity, in which churches, hospitals, schools, synagogues, transit lines, night clubs and the list goes on and on, are targeted by disgruntled 18-year-olds (mostly) with assault weapons.

The few in power need to hear the majority of Americans who are calling for sensible laws, and if they don’t listen and act, use their vote to throw them out.

I know I will.