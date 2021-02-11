Gardeners Corner

Marigolds and tuberous begonias start to sprout

Erik is well on his way to

I was able to find some marigold seeds last week at the garden centre and have seeded them in a flat sitting on a heated seedling mat.

These are the variety called Crackerjack (24-36”). I started them early because they take much longer time to mature. I had some seeds leftover. I will sow them some time after the first batch has germinated.

You can store seeds for nearly a year by placing them in the refrigerator. I planted my tuberous begonias about a week ago. I noticed this morning they have started sending small shoots.

I was reminded I had neglected to explain what to do with water shoots; the growth resulting in the fruit trees that have been pruned back too hard.

I think fruit trees always send out some shoots during the growing season. Here is the rule: any new growth, they only produce leaves and will need to be cut back to the first flower bud. If you don’t, the energy of the tree goes to produce leaves, not the fruit. Because of my limited space, I snip off new growth through the growing season. It is very inconvenient for me to prune the top of my fruit trees, so for that, I use my extension pruner.

For me sowing any seeds is very exciting, especially if you’re getting them to sprout.

Perhaps you don’t find this very funny, but it has happened to me. This morning, three days after I seeded the marigold, the first seedlings are up. I have now turned off the heated seedling mat and switched on the small grow light.

I will wait until 70 per cent has germinated. I will then take the flat up to my “cold frame,” an unheated upstairs spare room, where I have installed several grow lights.

I keep all the plants here before I take them downstairs to the sunroom for some weeks before planting them outside.

If you have any questions or suggestions for topics, please email me: e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com.

