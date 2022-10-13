For your consideration - Thom Barker

For your consideration - Thom Barker

Maple? Meh. Does that make me a bad Canadian?

Thom muses about flavours and history while cooking Thanksgiving breakfast

Does not liking maple make me a bad Canadian?

On Thanksgiving morning I put on the bacon. Yes, we actually had bacon. It was a really good deal. Of course, I mean that in relative terms.

If you had told me even six months ago that I would be thankful for a $4 pound (correction, 375 gram, since they’ve shrunken the package size) pack of bacon, I would have laughed.

But on Thanksgiving, we’re supposed to find things we are thankful for, so that was one. Crazy that bacon has become a luxury, though, right?

I wasn’t as thankful when it started sizzling and the waft of maple came drifting over to where I was stirring the (yes, from scratch) pancake batter.

Probably saying I don’t like maple, is a bit strong. It won’t stop me from enjoying bacon or a nice glazed piece of salmon, I just prefer other flavours given the choice.

I was raised mostly in Ottawa, so I do fondly remember the ‘sugar shack’ excursions.

This is something most kids from eastern Canada will be familiar with. When the snow began to melt and the sap started to run, we would head off to the bush, usually someplace in Quebec, where we would be treated to the boiled-down sap on snow and samples of maple syrup, butter, candy and other maple products.

Sometimes there would be sleigh rides through the trees all decked out with their metal spigots draining the maple sap into buckets that would then be dumped into big tanks and drawn by horses back to the evaporators.

For me, the overall experience was greater than the stuff we got to eat. I’d still rather have pretty much any other kind of syrup on my pancakes.

In any event, we are known for it worldwide. Canada produces 85 per cent (60 to 80 million kg) of all the maple syrup produced on the planet (almost all of that in Quebec) worth more than half a billion dollars.

I almost feel unpatriotic for thinking ‘meh, what’s the big fuss?’

What we were never told 50 years ago, not surprisingly, is that we owe this legacy to the Indigenous people who taught European settlers how to harvest the maple sap and help them survive the harsh winters.

This Thanksgiving, among the many things I find in my life to be grateful for, I am thankful that we have begun the process of setting the historical record straight.

I also dislike pumpkin pie.

Previous story
THE MOJ: Lions path to clinching 2nd place not as tough as you might think

Just Posted

The total is in and $38,673.58 was donated to and/or raised by the Bulkley Valley All Stars as of last week for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake last month. That’s Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan from the All Stars announcing the total Sept. 30 at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. At the same time, Aubrey Aatelma’s name was drawn as the winner of camping and other outdoor amenities in a raffle sponsored by the credit union in support of Tour de North. The total raised by the All Stars works out to approximately 25 per cent of the Tour de North’s total which is approximately $152,000. The whole Tour de North riding group had a goal of $150,000. Local companies DH Crane, Buy Low Foods, Sullivan Motor Products and Bulkley Valley Credit Union provided support and services for the local effort as did the Houston Fire Department, Houston Victim Services as well as the residents of Houston and area. (Submitted photo/Houston Today )
And the total is …..

The town of Smithers is allow CIBC a few variances to update their signage. (Google Images photo)
CIBC and Smithers compromise on signage

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Eight Coastal Nations met for the first time in Prince Rupert on Oct. 8 to engage in a day of training and emergency simulations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mission ready in Prince Rupert, 8 Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary saving lives at sea