Map reading skills important for young and old

A new study is suggesting reading maps could help fight off Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers at McMaster University said the sport of orienteering, which draws on athleticism, navigational skills and memory, could be useful as an intervention or preventive measure to fight cognitive decline related to dementia.

According to the study, researchers hypothesized that the physical and cognitive demands of orienteering, which integrates exercise with navigation, may stimulate parts of the brain that our ancient ancestors used for hunting and gathering. The brain evolved thousands of years ago to adapt to the harsh environment by creating new neural pathways.

Those same brain functions are not as necessary for survival today due to modern conveniences such as GPS apps and readily available food. Researchers suggest it is a case of “use it or lose it.”

They found that people who participate in orienteering reported better spatial navigation and memory, suggesting that adding elements of wayfinding into regular workouts could be beneficial over the span of a lifetime.

But is learning to read a map a dying art?

Is it something that we are teaching our children? I’m not sure I’ve ever pulled out an actual paper map in front of my children. I mean, why would I? I have a GPS and I always have my phone with maps and directions.

But what if that fails? Do I know which way is north?

Maps support spatial thinking by helping children visualize where objects, places, cities, and countries are in relation to one another.

Wikipedia defines spatial skills as the ability to understand, reason, and remember the visual and spatial relations among objects or spaces.

In a 2013 report on maps and education, National Geographic concluded: “Spatial thinking is arguably one the most important ways of thinking for a child to develop as he or she grows. A student who has acquired robust spatial thinking skills is at an advantage in our increasingly global and technical society.”

When children learn map skills, they are learning to visualize and interpret data and apply it to real life.

Also, knowing how to read a map is always an important part of an adventure. And I know children need more adventure in their lives and more outdoor time.

A website called runwildmychild.com states you can start to teach map reading skills to kids as young as toddlers and continue to work on building those survival skills out of it as your kids move into the teen years. The key, like most educational things in life, is to keep it relaxed and make it fun.

There are a lot of fun resources on how to teach your children map skills online. In this cold dreary February weather, we might need a push to get outdoors. A scavenger hunt with a map might just do the trick.

