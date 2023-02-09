Making a splash (park)

It’s amazing how the seed of an idea can sprout into a seedling and, hopefully, eventually grow into a fully realized project.

Six months ago, nobody was talking about Smithers having a splash park.

Now, with a $16,000 donation from Rotary, a formal association with the skate park — which last fall opened phase 1 of its expansion —and the backing of the Chamber of Commerce, the splash park is growing roots.

The proposed location of the pad is Heritage Park, which is a perfect fit. Once the home of the fall fair for decades and a hub of activity for softball when that was more popular, for some time the park had become underutilized.

That has been slowly changing. The original skate park, now tripled in size, came along in 1996. The off-leash dog park followed in 2017.

Heritage Park is such a prominent feature in Smithers, it deserves to be fully taken advantage of. A new permanent feature, such as a splash park, would be an amenity that would serve the town and surrounding area very well, not just for current residents’ enjoyment, but as an attraction for both tourists and new residents.

We don’t have to look far, just about two hours up Highway 16 to Terrace, to see how successful such a feature can be.

It is also right next to the pool. The two things go hand-in-hand and would complement each other beautifully.

Would it be popular? Just look at how popular the occasional fire department splash days have become.

The Smithers area has a relatively young population with lots of kids. The splash park should be something we can all get behind, whether we figure we would personally use it or not.

So kudos to all those who have nurtured this idea into something slightly more tangible.

It is still just a sprout, though. It will take a lot of energy, commitment and community to put it all together.

Energy, commitment and community is an apt description for this town.

Let’s get it done, Smithers.