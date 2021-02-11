Love takes work and commitment, but well worth it

Love takes work and commitment

There is slurpy, hormonal, emotional kind of love.

There is a mature, comfortable, understanding and stable kind of love.

There is family love that is quirky, sometimes at odds, but often more bonded than the members expect.

And there’s a mother’s love. Unconditional for most, with limits for others. I’m the unconditional type. I am also a “momma bear,” you mess with my kids or grandkids, you answer to me or run.

I’ve looked up “love” in Google and found a mind numbing array of definitions. The quote I kept coming back to is this, attributed to Sayshainar:

“Love. We think about it, sing about it, dream about it, lose sleep worrying about it. When we don’t have it, we search for it; when we discover it, we don’t know what to do with it; and when we have it we fear losing it.

“It is the constant source of pleasure and pain. But we can’t predict which it will be from one moment to the next.

“It is a short word, easy to spell, difficult to define, and impossible to live without.”

I think Hollywood, the music industry and mass marketing has made it so unrealistic that people think it’s all warm and fuzzy all the time, that it comes to you and that you don’t have to work for it.

My Grandparents were married over 50 years. This year my parents hit their 60th. I’m a rookie in the club at 30 years and what I know is that all of us laugh over the crazy fun times in our marriages, we get a bit quiet when it comes to the hard times, but what we all agree on is that it takes commitment and work.

It doesn’t come automatically each and every day, sometimes you wake up and think “who are you?”

But for those of us in it for the long haul, you keep trying to find out.

We all evolve, change, grow and during those times we evaluate where we are in life, and with our partners, we ask are we still going to work on being together. Sometimes that takes a lot of patience to find the ground you can both stand on.

Sometimes love works, sometimes it doesn’t. But what I’ve found in life is that you have to be willing to take a chance and try.

Love is the emotion that takes a risk to know it.

Whether you love people, friends, families, partners, your fellow citizens, the Earth, animals, it all takes commitment, and risk. It hurts like heck at times, but you can’t be afraid to try again, or keep working at it, or in the end if you don’t, you come up short of all the things that could enrich your life.

If you have the great fortune to have the things and people you love in life, cherish them.

Life is short.

Tell them everyday you love them. You never want to regret not taking the opportunity to say so or show them.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Is salmonella in the valley and should I take down my bird feeders
Next story
Soup, the original comfort food, still comforts

Just Posted

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)
Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Smithers Local Health Area reported five new cases from Jan. 24 to 30. (BCCDC graphic)
Weekly new local COVID-19 cases drop to single digits

The Smithers Local Health Area reported five new cases between Jan. 24 and 30

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat General Hospital under fire for second allegation of racism ending in death

Naomi Bracken says her son died after being told to leave Kitimat hospital despite chest pains

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

Dr. Matthew Dykstra (left) and Dr. Wouter Morkel, two of a group of eight Smithers physicians who have stepped up to provide primary care for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at a new clinic in Smithers. Dr. Flora Barnard, Dr. Karin Blouw, Dr. Nicole Froese, Dr. Marlowe Haskins, Dr. Kate Niethammer and Dr. Sheila Smith are the others.
New clinic in Smithers offers primary care for non-hospitalized COVID patients

Eight local physicians step up to provide assessements and services by referral only

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Canada has approved two vaccines so far, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and a second from Moderna

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cottonwoods Care Centre residents in Kelowna celebrate receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. Photo: Interior Health
For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 isn’t ‘blowing in through the window,’ so how does B.C. put a stop to care home outbreaks?

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Most Read