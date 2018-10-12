Love during difficult time

Carly Munro’s family gives thanks for all the kindness they’ve received.

Editor,

We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the heartfelt messages and kindnesses that have been extended to our family after the loss of our daughter. The beautiful flowers continue to bring us comfort.

We have greatly appreciated all of the wonderful meals, baking goods and donations from our friends and businesses of Smithers. A warm thank-you to the Smithers Golf Club including the staff, management and members for hosting and supporting Carly’s Celebration of Life. We will always remember the love, support and kindness that has been extended to us during a very difficult time.

Gord and Bev Munro, Berlynn Solly, Tyler and Kaiden Munro

