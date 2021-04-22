Lots of volunteers to recognize and celebrate for volunteer week

Sonja is feeling the spirit of all those who give back to the community

It is National Volunteer week.

Mac Schat has a passion for air search and rescue. With the oncoming evaluation exercise for the North West Zone of CASARA/PEP Air Mac will be doing security.

He turned 87 in March and has been with the zone for 46 years and he knows the ropes. It is a good fit for him to be at the front door making certain that if a member of the press shows up they need to be escorted in by a member of the team and, as well, this year, he will monitor and enforce the protocol on how many people can be allowed into search headquarters.

He will be also making sure that anyone entering search headquarters will be using the hand sanitizer and wearing a mask.

Mac is the spotter-trainer for CASARA and will be able to resume teaching in the winter months if restrictions with the coronavirus ease and allows for table-top training. For the summer months ahead, weather permitting, his crew will be taking to the air to get the flying hours needed to be certified spotters.

A round of applause for all the volunteers as CASARA’s motto is ‘So Others May Live.’

The roadside ditches east of Smithers on Hwy 16 are full of trash. Every year it is the same sight. Once the snow is gone and the ground shows up, the garbage that has been flying out of the back of pickup trucks and meant for the dump has been collecting over the winter.

Bulkley Valley Christian School will be picking up that garbage on May 6 and they are asking for sponsors or for donations.

If you know a student at the school give them a call or go to BVCSLitterathonSponsorship on Facebook and pledge. Once in awhile, it’s nice to make a donation that we can use on our income tax. Anything over $25 gets a receipt for a tax deduction.

It is an ‘attitude of gratitude’ with which I will be celebrating Earth Day this coming Sunday. I may plant a new tree or get a little birdbath.

Ingo Oevermann sent me a link on off-shore wind turbines that feels like we might be looking after things: cleantechnica.com/2020/12/03/new-giant-ge-wind-turbine-can-power-a-home-for-a-day-in-just-7-seconds.

Brenda Mallory’s column has been my first go-to. I will miss it and I wish her good health and continued prosperity.

Her book Slices of Life is still available on Amazon.

For tips and suggestions for this column please contact me at 250-847-4414 or Sonja.lester.b.c@gmail.com