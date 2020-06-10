Loss of garden owls devastating

I have hesitated in telling you my story. It took me a few weeks, but I would like to share my feelings.

Several years ago, my children gave me a set of garden owls. The larger one represented me (the mom) and nine other smaller owls represented my children and grandchildren. Those owls were precious. They were in my garden and every year before it snowed, I placed them in a special box and stored them safely away from the cold weather.

When I moved to this apartment, I placed the owls out on my “patio.” Living on the ground floor my “patio” is a cement slab but I had placed shelves and flower pots and the owls so it felt like home. One day, much to my dismay, the owls were gone. “Someone” (here I am using words suitable for the newspaper) had “stolen” them. This was reported to the apartment managers. Much to my embarrassment, my report was given through sobs and tears. Those owls represented my family and suddenly they were gone. If whoever took them is reading this, would you just return them? Just put them back. They meant so much to me.

Now, places in Smithers are beginning to open up – carefully. The Art Gallery will be open Monday – Friday, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Hygiene measures are in place plus limiting the number of visitors to five at a time, allowing plenty of space to move from zone to zone with peace of mind. If feeling uncomfortable about visiting you can arrange a private visit, call the gallery, 250-847-3898. Check out Smithers Art Gallery Facebook page for pictures and information.

The Library is now serving up fresh library materials with Library Takeout @SPL. Place holds or orders in advance, pick them up from 12-3 p.m., Monday to Saturday. For all the details go to: smithers.bc.libraries.coop/search-tips/library-takeout.

Also, the Book Lovers group is now Book Lovers in the Backyard. They will be hosting a physically distanced gathering, June 10, 7 p.m. in the backyard of one of their regular participants, and they are always open for drop-ins. The discussion will be on “The Mountain Story” by Lori Lansens. Bring your own chair/blanket, beverage, snack. Email msawatsky@smitherslibrary.ca for the address. If the weather does not cooperate a last-minute Zoom meeting link will be sent out.

Also, planning is happening to continue meeting throughout the summer. Once scheduled the information will be posted on the library event calendar. More information or to RSVP: contact Melissa msawatsky@smitherslibrary.ca. The Legion has set June 5 at 3 p.m. for their re-opening. Their plan complies with the requirements set out by WCB for everyone’s safety. Check out: Royal Canadian Legion, Smithers Branch 63, Facebook page for further details.

All the news flying around about what is going on in the US can cause dismay and misunderstanding. Go to Google, enter National Museum of African American History & Culture, go to portal “Talking about Race.” I found it sensible reading and interesting for this time in our world.

Closing with: compunction – anxiety from an awareness of guilt. Distress of mind over an anticipated action or result. A twinge of misgiving/scruple. An old proverb “a guilty conscience needs no accuser.” True that the sting of a guilty conscience can prick/sting very hard.