Lorraine talks ballet, books and BV backpackers

Still on my walk just haven’t added my recent steps to see where I am on my map.

BV Backpackers (hiking/snowshoeing/skiing) have weekly Sunday outings 12 months of the year. For guidelines, backpack checklist, trip schedules, visit www.bvbackpackers.ca for their quarterly newsletter, membership forms, maps and more. It is important to contact the co-ordinator a day or two in advance if you plan to participate. There could be changes to the published schedule due to weather, trail conditions etc. These changes will show up on the homepage and an email sent out to the membership.

Here is something: Beginner/Community ballet class, ages 12+ and adults. BVCA and Creative Roots Dance Studio will host Ballet Kelowna artists. You are encouraged to attend and rediscover your connection to ballet or deepen your technique basics. Saturday, Nov. 16, 1:45 – 3:15 p.m. at the Creative Roots Performing Arts, 1-3830 Second Ave. Some ballet experience required but all levels welcome, wear comfortable clothing and socks/bare feet/ballet slippers. Free/donation, (suggested $2 – $10). Pre-registration required: office@creativeroots.ca or phone 250-847-3030.

I always dreamed of being a ballet dancer when I was a teen. Then arthritis reared its ugly head and that dream could only happen in my dreams. But I watched everything about ballet, Margot Fonteyn, Rudolf Nureyev, Mikhail Baryshnikov, read all the books and so could dance using my imagination.

Ballet Kelowna: Mambo and Other Works. BVCA presents three works by Canadian choreographers by nine exquisite and fiery dancers. Enjoy an evening of classical ballet and classical music with the flavors of tango and vibrant swing in the mix. Looking for a Christmas gift? Tickets to this event would make a super gift. Sunday Nov. 17 at the Della Herman Theatre, 7 p.m. doors open, 7:30 performance begins. The show will run about 1.5 hours with an intermission. Tickets at Mountain Eagle Books, general admission $45, students $25 (under 18, limited availability). More information on the three dances presented www.bvca.me. More information: www.balletkelowna.ca.

Don’t forget the Library Book Sale, Nov. 15 and 16 at the Legion. You still have time to drop off those extra books you have, take them to the Library or call for a pickup. I will be there both days and look forward to meeting you all!

A great website: northernhomestead.com. It is a blog about urban homesteading in a cold climate, growing, raising, preserving and preparing real food. This time they have an article on what to grow in an indoor edible window garden. Since I am in an apartment, I am checking this out.

Closing with: chilblain – an inflammatory swelling or sore caused by exposure (as of the feet or hands) to cold. Both elements of chilblain have Anglo-Saxon roots. Chill comes from Old English ciele (frost or chill) and blain comes from Old English blegen (of the same meaning as blain). The two words were first brought together (chyll blayne) in the 1500s.