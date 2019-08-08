Looking ahead to the classical music festival

Have been busy this week, but mostly sit-down stuff so have not logged as many steps needed to get me to Fort Steele. Still have 8,942 steps to go. At the rate I go, it will take me at least one more week. A great suggestion was to take the Trans Canada Trail across. I will look into that and see how it fits.

Have you heard about CICK Smithers Community Radio Lounge Car Sessions? It is a series of live performances held within the 100-year-old Lounge Car. 30 Minute performances are available to performers on a first come, first serve bases, dependent on staff availability. Contact www.smithersradio.com for more information. Listen to CICK, tune in to 93.9FM on your radio or listen live on the web site: Smithers Community Radio. Upcoming session: Wednesday, August 7, 2:30pm, Parlour Panther, gorgeous Gritty Rock. Check out their debut single “Arc-en-ciel” plus they have an EP “Foreign Lust” and album “Hot Magic.”

At the Library: Classical Inclusion with brother-sister duo Kent and Roxi Dykstra (Festival North), Saturday, August 17. Two sessions: 9:30 a.m., Music and rhythm for adults with developmental disabilities and 10:30 a.m., songs and stories for children, ages 2 to 8. There are many exciting events taking place in Smithers during the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival, August 14 – 17, more information see festivalnorth.com/concerts.

The Art Gallery in collaboration with the Bulkley Valley Museum will present a community exhibit celebrating 100 years of the Fall Fair from August 13 – September 7. Help to ensure that the Visual Arts have a massive voice: submit your artistic piece: smithersart.org for registration form. The deadline was August 5 but there may be still time. Let your Imagination run wild.

A saying: Don’t be afraid of death, be afraid of an unlived life. You don’t have to live forever; you just have to live. Natalie Babbit.

From a magazine: The average reader’s brain processes about 300 words per minute. I just had an eye exam and read that the approximate number of colours the human eye can differentiate is 10 million. And with my walking across Canada the article says I use as many as 40 muscles to take a single step. Speaking about walking for every pound of fat gained, a body creates at least 1 mile of new blood vessels. Also, my thighbone can support 30 times my body weight. And you use 13 muscles to frown and only two are used to smile. Which, actually at the same time, relaxes hundreds of muscles in your face. Perhaps one way to reduce face wrinkles?

Closing with: Churlish – of, resembling or characteristic of a churl: vulgar. Marked by a lack of civility or graciousness: surly. Difficult to work with or deal with: intractable. Rude or boorish person.