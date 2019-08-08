Looking ahead to the classical music festival

Lorraine’s weekly roundup of all things Bulkley Valley and general musings

Have been busy this week, but mostly sit-down stuff so have not logged as many steps needed to get me to Fort Steele. Still have 8,942 steps to go. At the rate I go, it will take me at least one more week. A great suggestion was to take the Trans Canada Trail across. I will look into that and see how it fits.

Have you heard about CICK Smithers Community Radio Lounge Car Sessions? It is a series of live performances held within the 100-year-old Lounge Car. 30 Minute performances are available to performers on a first come, first serve bases, dependent on staff availability. Contact www.smithersradio.com for more information. Listen to CICK, tune in to 93.9FM on your radio or listen live on the web site: Smithers Community Radio. Upcoming session: Wednesday, August 7, 2:30pm, Parlour Panther, gorgeous Gritty Rock. Check out their debut single “Arc-en-ciel” plus they have an EP “Foreign Lust” and album “Hot Magic.”

At the Library: Classical Inclusion with brother-sister duo Kent and Roxi Dykstra (Festival North), Saturday, August 17. Two sessions: 9:30 a.m., Music and rhythm for adults with developmental disabilities and 10:30 a.m., songs and stories for children, ages 2 to 8. There are many exciting events taking place in Smithers during the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival, August 14 – 17, more information see festivalnorth.com/concerts.

The Art Gallery in collaboration with the Bulkley Valley Museum will present a community exhibit celebrating 100 years of the Fall Fair from August 13 – September 7. Help to ensure that the Visual Arts have a massive voice: submit your artistic piece: smithersart.org for registration form. The deadline was August 5 but there may be still time. Let your Imagination run wild.

A saying: Don’t be afraid of death, be afraid of an unlived life. You don’t have to live forever; you just have to live. Natalie Babbit.

From a magazine: The average reader’s brain processes about 300 words per minute. I just had an eye exam and read that the approximate number of colours the human eye can differentiate is 10 million. And with my walking across Canada the article says I use as many as 40 muscles to take a single step. Speaking about walking for every pound of fat gained, a body creates at least 1 mile of new blood vessels. Also, my thighbone can support 30 times my body weight. And you use 13 muscles to frown and only two are used to smile. Which, actually at the same time, relaxes hundreds of muscles in your face. Perhaps one way to reduce face wrinkles?

Closing with: Churlish – of, resembling or characteristic of a churl: vulgar. Marked by a lack of civility or graciousness: surly. Difficult to work with or deal with: intractable. Rude or boorish person.

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: Involving communities in their forests
Next story
No-fee, expedited pardons are not enough

Just Posted

RDBN frustrated with Coastal GasLink Cooperation

Directors say the company has been inconsistent in sharing its pipeline plans

Witset salmon clubbing fisherman suspended by Wet’suwet’en

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

Dykstra passionate about music and the north

The artistic director of the classical music festival shares her thoughts on the Aug. 10-17 event

Smithers couple says Pinnacle Pellet plant noise is unbearable

The Hearndens have lived in the same house on Hudson Bay Mountain Road for more than 30 years

Mike Sawyer announced as Green candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Sawyer has been involved in multiple, high-profile legal complaints regarding pipeline developments.

VIDEO: Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to find in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

28-year-old woman sentenced to 2 years probation after having sex with a 13-year-old boy

Both were staying at a transition home in Victoria

B.C. industry warns of labour shortage, increased regulation

Finance committee gets advice for 2020 provincial budget

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

VIDEO: More properties on alert as Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1,260 hectares

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Most Read