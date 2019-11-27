Looking ahead to Christmas and New Year’s

No shortage of events for holiday season in the Bulkley Valley

At the Library: Pyjama Storytime, Monday, December 16, 6 p.m. Bring your jammies, your favourite blanket and snuggle up in the library for holiday-themed stories and refreshments.

There will be a special guest, wonder who that will be? A thank you to the Friends of the Library for supporting this event.

Also, at the library, Friday November 29, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. VolunTeen Night. December 16, 6-7 p.m. is Santa Storytime. And the library is a drop-off station for non-perishable food items for the Smithers Community Services’ Hamper program.

Questions on the Hamper Program, Anne Harfenist, 250-847-9515.

Applications for a hamper are available at Smithers Community Services and if you want to volunteer you can sign up there as well. The place and dates for the Hamper Program is to be determined.

Speaking on the Library, the recent Book Sale, hosted by the Friends of the Library, was a huge success. Part of the money donated is set aside toward a new Library, the rest goes toward programs and purchases necessary for the library to continue with the great work that it does.

A big thank you goes out to the helpers who assisted in making the book sale a great one as well as those who came out and, hopefully, found treasurs to read over the upcoming winter months. Books – cheaper than airline tickets.

A semi-formal, speakeasy style for New Year’s Eve, December 31, Dze L K’Ant Friendship Center, doors open at 8 p.m. Entertainment will be Bralorne, a four-piece band from Prince George, playing classic rock and original music.

Tickets available at McBike and Wooden Mallard. Designated drivers and a snack at midnight. To have a listen to the band try YouTube, Bralorne, Time is Wasting.

December 10, 6-8 p.m.: Light up the Night for Seniors. A Christmas light tour through Smithers. Volunteer drivers will pick you up at your home and drive you around town for a Christmas light tour followed by goodies and music at the Old Church. Drivers will return you home when you are ready. Call Wellspring, 250-877-1733 to sign up.

Something I read: Accessibility is being able to get in the building. Diversity is getting invited to the table. Inclusion is having a voice at the table. Belonging is having your voice heard at the table. One other saying: Be a pineapple: stand tall; wear a crown and be sweet on the inside. This I find easy to imagine.

Closing with: fortitude – strength of mind that enables a person to encounter danger or bear pain or adversity with courage.