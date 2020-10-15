Smithers Interior News Editorial

Smithers Interior News Editorial

Look for the bright side

Despite 2020, we have much to be thankful for; let’s pay it forward

During a year in which, by all accounts, people may be hard-pressed to find things to be thankful for, we must nevertheless find silver linings.

We hope that over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, our readers had a chance to do just that.

At a fundamental level, life itself is a gift. Anyone who has ever travelled to less developed nations has likely seen the joy of people who ostensibly have nothing compared to what we enjoy in Canada.

LAST WEEK: Garbage in, garbage out

Not one of us, from the humblest of subsistence farmers in Capanda, Angola to the richest of bankers on Bay Street in Toronto had any choice in where, when or to whom we were born and regardless of any of those factors, we have but the one life to live.

We should be thankful we were born at all.

Furthermore, for those of us locally, look at where we happened to have the great fortune of being when 2020 descended upon us. Sure, we may not have had the greatest of summers, but we also have not been impacted by COVID-19 nearly as badly as, just for example, some areas of Quebec.

MORE EDITORIAL: Province should learn from Witset

We have also been spared the devastating wildfires ravaging the west coast of the United States or the ones that afflicted Northwest B.C. just two years ago.

We should be thankful for that.

Sure, it has not been the easiest of years, but honestly, how many of us in the Bulkley Valley can say it goes beyond inconvenience?

And for that we should be very thankful, because quite aside from the truly horrific problems that millions of people around the world continue to face in their daily lives, there are those among us, even locally, who have been extremely hard-hit by 2020.

So, while we are being thankful, making the most of it and looking at the bright side, why don’t we all try to find some small way to pay it forward to those who are truly struggling.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thankful to be a Canadian this week
Next story
Poll on voting style

Just Posted

(File graphic)
Man dies in Gitlaxt’aamiks (New Aiyansh) after being taken into police custody

IIO and BC Corners Service conducting independent investigations

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today at Smithers Curling Club

Voting runs Oct. 15 to 21 in Smithers, reduced dates in New Hazelton, Stewart, Atlin, Dease Lake

Stikine provincial election candidates (clockwise from top left): Nathan Cullen, NDP; Darcy Repen, Rural BC Party; Rod Taylor, Christian Heritage; and Gordon Sebastian, BC Liberals.
Resource development key to Stikine economy: provincial candidates

The candidates weigh in on forestry, oil and gas, and mineral exploration and mining

BC Liberals’ Skeena MLA Candidate Ellis Ross, left, with a photographer, BC Liberals’ North Coast MLA candidate Roy Jones Jr., an LNG Canada worker, and BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson. Wilkinson was in Kitimat on Wednesday (Oct. 14) to make an announcement. (Clare Rayment photo)
BC Liberals pledge to support a second LNG export facility in northern B.C.

The BC Liberal leader was in Kitimat Wednesday (Oct. 14) to make the announcement

Port Authority gives big to historic-salmon research project

Skeena Sockeye Century Project using salmon DNA to map future recovery strategies

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s daeth

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Furstenau focuses radio debate on hydro imports, LNG

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)
Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts

Several people briefly took over Zoom meeting with Langley candidates on Wednesday night

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in September hit another record for the month as they continued to climb higher and prices soared.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada records record home sales for September, up 45.6% from 2019

Actual national average home price in September was a record $604,000

Nathan Hrushkin, left, helps Francois Therrien, curator of dinosaur paleoecology at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, assemble a plaster cast onto a fossilized dinosaur bone, which was discovered by Hrushkin in the Horseshoe Valley of southern Alberta in an undated handout photo. Experts say the 12-year-old Calgary boy’s discovery will fill a significant gap in their knowledge of dinosaur evolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dion Hrushkin, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Discovery by little Nathan:’ Boy, 12, finds fossil of duck-billed dinosaur in Alberta

Nathan and his dad have learned that the bone belonged to a young hadrosaur

Participating in a Zoom press conference on Thursday morning (Oct. 15) about the death of Traevon Desjarlis-Chalifoux in Abbotsford were (clockwise from top left) Harvey McLeod, Theresa Campiou, Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Robert Phillips and Sarah Rauch.
Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry

Body of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found in closet 4 days after reported missing

Most Read