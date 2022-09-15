For your consideration - Thom Barker

For your consideration - Thom Barker

Long live the King, but not as Canadian head of state

Thom argues with the death of Queen Elizabeth, the time has come to sever ties with the monarchy

As a monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was unique.

Quite aside from her 70-year, 214-day reign, making her the longest reigning British head of state and second-longest reigning monarch in history (only France’s Louis XIV was longer at 72 years 110 days), she commanded the respect and affection of people around the world both within the Commonwealth and beyond.

Rightfully so. She was a class act.

And she arguably single-handedly sustained British royalty during a period that saw the unravelling of aristocracies virtually everywhere else in the Western world.

Personally, I was a little surprised that my own reaction to her death on Sept. 8 was as sorrowful as it was.

Even many vehement anti-monarchists have expressed begrudging admiration.

All that being said, with the passing of the second Elizabethan era, there can be no better time for Canada to finally break ties with the British Crown.

In a recent poll (April 2022) by Angus Reid, timed to coincide with Elizabeth R’s 96th birthday, 51 per cent of Canadians said they were agreeable to severing ties with the monarchy. Furthermore, while nearly two-thirds of Canadians still viewed the Queen favourably, a larger percentage (67) either moderately or strongly opposed recognizing then-Prince Charles (now King Charles III) as Canadian head of state on his mother’s passing.

An even greater percentage, 76 per cent, were opposed to Charles’ wife Camilla becoming Queen).

At the time of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, more Canadians (41 per cent) thought it was a poor time to open up constitutional discussions on replacing the British monarch as head of state than thought it was a good time (39 per cent).

I suspect once the mourning period for the recently departed Queen subsides, those numbers are going to dramatically change.

Quite aside from the cost of maintaining the Crown ($58 million per annum) and the practicalities of the changover (do we really want Charles on our money?), the monarchy represents an archaic and egregious class system based on inherited power and prestige that has no place in the modern world.

I bear no ill-will toward Charles as a person, but we are no longer a colony, we are a sovereign nation in our own right.

The Queen is dead, long live the King, but not as Canadian head of state.

Previous story
VIDEO: Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Black Press reporter celebrate end of cancer journey

Just Posted

Voting day for the municipal by-election is April 4. File photo.
Nominations close for the municipal election

The Terry Fox Run in Smithers traditionally attracts kids of all ages and with all sorts of ways to go around the course. (File photo) The Terry Fox Run in Smithers always attracts kids of all ages and with all sorts of ways to go around the course. (Black Press file photo)
Terry Fox Run to be held in person

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral