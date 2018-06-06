Local businesses help community thrive

Big thanks from Bulkley Valley Christian School, just one group that benefits from local generosity.

Editor:

For Smithers companies, generosity is a regular part of business. Smithers is an incredible place for youth and families because of the generosity of our local businesses. They are regularly asked for cash donations, contributions, prizes, volunteers, space and supplies to support causes, not-for-profits and families in need — and they rise to the challenge. From retail to industrial, small to large, privately owned or company stores, Smithers business contribute.

In my role at one of Smithers’ independent schools, I am responsible for raising capital funds to build, expand and maintain our infrastructure. Our fundraising efforts this year, as in previous years, are successful because of the generosity of local individuals and businesses who are so charitable. Smithers enjoys music, sports teams, schools, events, and so much more because of the often-forgotten generosity of these businesses. When you and I shop local, we’re helping these businesses contribute.

Thank you, Smithers businesses, for making this community thrive.

Tom Grasmeyer

Development director

Bulkley Valley Christian School

