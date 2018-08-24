LNG not safe for the environment

Fracking singled out as dangerous by writer.

Editor,

The Human Cost of LNG production makes me wonder what some people choose to promote. I prefer to have more positive alternatives to our children’s future.

The fracked gas industry (there is nothing natural about it) has a lack of regulatory oversight. Leaking methane all along the projects causes huge amounts of greenhouse gases which are not even added into the total emissions of these destructive projects.

Fracked gas projects, from well-head to final use, make the LNG industry no better than a coal plant and spike our greenhouse gas emissions higher than ever before. Our children’s futures look grim indeed if we allow any new fossil fuel projects.

Fracking causes leaks of cancer causing benzene and dangerous chemical cocktails that ruin billions of litres of surface and drinking water by leaking into the soil with each frack. Life giving water. Water is number one to protect. How is this a positive way to work toward a healthy future on our planet?

22,000 physicians agree that our families need protection from health-based risks caused by fracking and climate change. I would rather make a positive and safe decision for my community and join the green projects taking place in other countries.

Aren’t 450 wildfires in B.C. alone in early August enough climate change to want to move on to less destructive, more permanent jobs in the green sector?

A troubling report in July 2018 from CERI (the Canadian Energy Research Industry) suggests that western Canada assist the LNG industry by providing “further improvement of the tax regime competitiveness … and further increasing capital tax allowance”.

Bottom line, why should the B.C. public and Canadians provide more free money to another polluting industry. We pay for our own jobs, we lose tax money, we pay for all the climate change disasters we are left to clean up and we take all the risk. Doesn’t sound like a good investment to me.

We should be using our taxes for more positive improvements instead of rebuilding year after year the burnt areas, the flooded areas, the losses to businesses, and the human costs from so much loss from all the fires

and flooding and drought. The perished wildlife is hard to think about and may never be the same.

Fossil fuel projects including LNG only help to create out of control climate change, spills at the port and if we are lucky, we may avoid a huge catastrophe in Kitimat, the ocean being one of our most precious ecosystems that must be preserved.

LNG safe for the environment? LNG safe for Kitimat? I prefer to listen to the non-industry sponsored, independent peer reviewed scientists and get the truth.

People who care about the environment and are concerned about the future are the most positive people. I believe we can change, I hope that we do not live in the past with old values that ruin the earth’s environment and I do not live in fear because I can imagine a better world and will continue to work toward a healthier future on planet earth.

As they have in Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, approx. 18 states in the U.S. and approx. 20 different countries in the world, what makes more sense is a provincial fracking moratorium for the future of our sensitive ecosystems and groundwater. That would be positive for green growth.

Our Planet Matters.

Mary Ann Shannon

Terrace

Previous story
Cannabis smoking at Bovill Square would fit with alcohol use

Just Posted

Wildfire Gypsies turn loss into inspiration

The Keoughs have found adventure in the wake of personal tragedy.

College students bring cricket to Smithers

International students are introducing Smithereens to a new (old) sport.

Fight against invasive species continues on Seymour Lake

Yellow floating heart continues to spread quickly.

Bulkley-Nechako agriculture ‘hardest hit’ by wildfires

Province anticipating federal assistance in dealing with situation

900 trips booked since BC Bus North launch

B.C. government solution to Greyhound’s departure sees growth in ridership

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Drinking water concerns at northern B.C hospital

Northern Health say the results of the Prince Rupert Hospital water study not due until fall

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

Several parliamentarians to testify in man’s lawsuit over detention in Sudan

Peter Harder, the Liberal government’s representative in the Senate will not testify

Some Tories relieved after Bernier quits

Many members attending the annual Tory convention in Halifax expressed quiet relief

B.C. museum receives donation of 52-million-year-old fossils

Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries

Most Read