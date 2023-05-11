Living life with love and giving thanks

“Keep your feet on the ground, and keep reaching for the stars,” Kasey Kasum

Life is precious and time goes flying by. Times have changed and so have people. Ultimately, so have I. I told you last week May 5, was my last day, and this is my last Daresay column.

I thought a lot about what I wanted to say. People have recommended ideas, but I already knew what is in my heart.

Gratitude.

I am thankful for many things I have learned on this job.

I want to thank you for inviting me into your lives, telling me your stories and trusting me to tell them to the best of my abilities.

I have loved my time with people, learning what you have done in your lives, what you are doing for our communities, how you care about the causes you give your time to.

I am constantly inspired, and think to myself, how remarkable each of you are. I often think of many of you in my own life and you spur me on to keep trying, to keep reaching for goals, to better myself, and to continue helping, in my own way, to the communities I love too.

I want to thank all of the wonderful people I have worked with, but most especially Grant, Thom and Marisca.

I worked with Grant at BVLD Radio for 13 years and now at the Interior News for nearly three. He took a chance on me for the paper, knowing I knew next to nothing about writing for a paper, and he has been a huge support, but always my friend.

I will miss working with you “boss,” but will now get to actually have a coffee and time to visit!

Thom, my editor, whom I have driven crazy with my American spelling and terrible grammar, has been more than patient and always very supportive of my ideas. I will always “hear” you in my head when I write now, and will smile.

You have taught me so much, and you too have become a friend. I will miss hollering across the office or phone “Tho-mas”!

Marisca, boy now this is a gal I have worked with side by side, never having problems, always being supportive, and a person I truly love and respect.

I have enjoyed every minute of every day and story.

You are an amazing journalist, mom, wife, daughter and friend.

You manage to juggle things better than anyone I know of. Keep on trucking lady, you are inspiring, and will not be rid of me soon! I’m a text away.

Finally, my family and friends, who all have kept me going and supported me, even though it has taken me away from all of you. I will never be able to acknowledge all you have done and continue to do in my life.

I’m looking forward to time with you now, for the visits, the graduations coming and all the important life events I have been missing.

Simply, I love each and every one of you dearly, you are what life is all about.

Be good to one another out there. Be supportive. Say “I love you,” every chance you get. Be kind and tolerant. Let love guide your path, not hatred and fear. And as my favourite DJ, Kasey Kasum, used to sign off his top 10 radio show: “Keep your feet on the ground, and keep reaching for the stars.”