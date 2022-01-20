Living in paradise

We live in place that is unbelievably beautiful, full of pristine lands, world-class fishing rivers, and wildlife that runs the gamut from beavers to eagles to bears and many species in between.

This weekend was fun for my hubby and me, as a few of those creatures came into our yard on their way to the river.

They often do this, but this weekend they were there to raid my bird feeders, and then curiosity got the best of them as they tried to figure out a light I had put out to shine on a tree during the holidays and is now snow-covered but still glows.

A baby moose had more than one look at the glowing snow, and soon after came a red fox.

It was fun to watch as they did everything from circle the light to jump on it (the fox), and we laughed like crazy watching them. It made me wonder what they were thinking, as clearly they were intrigued and curious and knew it was something that was out of the ordinary for them.

I finally figured it just plain baffled them to see.

I didn’t know when I put the light out there that some of the audience would include a moose and a fox, but it was pretty darn cool.

Part of living in the land that looks like a calendar is also putting up with the elements that are uniquely northern. We just went through an arctic outflow that brought temperatures of -33C. We have these temperatures, and most of us are prepared, but this one lasted longer than any of us liked, and it was earlier than we normally see them.

During that spell, it seemed like we were a couple of woodchucks, as we were constantly running downstairs to throw more wood into our furnace. Neither of us are youngins anymore, so dealing with the demands of keeping warm really took its toll.

I can totally understand the snowbirds out there who are posting pictures of the beach and their exotic-looking drinks, as they enjoy life in warmer climes. I’m thinking that’s a great idea.

One upside to being in the dead of winter is I’m noticing it is staying light just a bit longer each day.

It’s after 5 p.m. now that it gets dark, so I know we are on the upswing toward more light and longer days. I still take my vitamin D right now to fight off the winter blahs, but it is encouraging to see more light, and the sun even has a bit of warmth on the days it breaks through.

Many enjoy the winter for all the activities it brings such as skiing, snowmobiling and four-wheeling. I saw a group heading up to the Telkwa Pass this weekend, and this group had all the avalanche gear with them.

It’s a good reminder to take a beacon and to check the conditions before you head out. As beautiful as those large dumps of snow are, they can be dangerous with avalanches.

Our BVSAR (Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue) group is fantastic for putting out useful information, and they are there in case,

God forbid, something goes wrong and we need help. They are there 24/7 and they are all volunteers, which amazes me. They have saved many lives here, so I heed their warnings and take them seriously.

I hope you are out there enjoying our little piece of heaven, in whatever way you can.

I always keep in mind people pay to come here to enjoy what we all have in backyards.

Enjoy and be safe.