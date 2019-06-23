Live in a way that you never lose

New Zealand has unveiled the world’s first “wellbeing budget” that is supposed to pour billions of dollars into mental health services and agencies that seek to tackle child poverty and family violence. This is the first western country to design its entire budget based on wellbeing priorities and instruct its ministries to design policies to improve wellbeing. It will be interesting to see how this works out.

You are invited to the Library’s 5th Campfire Cookout & Singalong, Friday, June 28, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Riverside. Gather around the campfire with songs, tug-of-war, pinatas and more. Marshmallows, drinks and hotdogs provided by BV Wholesale. Just bring along a roasting stick and an instrument if you have one to join in the music. If a campfire ban is in effect on the 28th there will be roasting wieners on a BBQ. Please note: there is no parking available on-site, community members may park up top and walk into the park. Generously supported by the Friends of the Smithers Library, Bulkley Valley Wholesale, RBC, SCSA, New Direction Day Support Program and the Town of Smithers.

The Bulkley Valley Amateur Radio Society (BVARS) will be participating in the North America wide Field Day exercise/contest June 22 and 23 at the group campsite, Tyhee Lake Provincial Park. The goal is to practice setting up an emergency field station and running it for 24 hours, contacting as many other Field Day stations as possible on as many modes and bands as possible, do some PR with the public and emergency officials and most importantly just have some fun radio time, getting together with fellow hams. All interested folks are welcome. Those without a licence can still participate and get on the air. This would be a good time to meet people and try some operations. More information www.arrl.org/field-day. Official setup will begin 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 with antenna raising etc. Then things will run for 24 consecutive hours. Sunday afternoon will be tear down and relaxing. This event will also run as an EMBC Emergency Communications exercise, covered for liability and WorkSafe (make sure you sign in on arrival). Goals will be to familiarize ourselves with the portable station equipment and setup, practice sending/receiving written traffic through Winlink radio email system, general operating experience. Let them know if you are planning to attend and when during the weekend. Check out their Facebook page: Bulkley Valley Amateur Radio Society.

Interested in joining the Smithers Community Christmas choir, e-mail Sharon Carrington at scmusic@telus.net for information. Rehearsals start first Wednesday in September, performances will be December 6, 7, 8 at the CRC.

Closing with: Something I read that held meaning for me: Live in a way that you never lose because at the end of every experience you either win or you learn.

Smithers celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

The day included dancing, singing, a moose call contest and a soapberry ice cream tutorial.

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Bestselling Indigenous author enlightens Smithers audience on the Indian Act

Bob Joseph is the author of 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act

Scheduled roadwork for June 20 – July 17

Some lane closures expected as Town proceeds with maintenance

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

