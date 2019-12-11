Light pollution complaint inconsiderate to business

Letter writer thinks businesses are already doing enough to reduce light pollution in town

This letter is in response to the article “Resident wants action on light pollution” (Interior News, Nov. 27, 2019).

Len Vanderstar wrote a letter to town council asking them to phase out the bright lights of Canadian Tire and Toyota and others to harmonize with the Smithers street lights. If he would take the time to notice, both Canadian Tire and Glacier Toyota have their outside lights set to timers so during closed hours a good portion of their outside lights are not on, only enough to protect property and light enough for security cameras.

Does Mr Vanderstar have any idea of the costs to running a retail business? With increasing taxes (which help pay for the upgrade of street lights for the town), high utility bills, insurance costs and online shopping, it is all the retailers can do to make a go of it. It’s easy to say they should just change the bright lights to amber or yellow but there is a cost to that not everyone can afford.

I’m sure they would all like to turn off their outside lights to reduce their hydro bill. One of the best ways to hinder vandalism is with security cameras and dim lights don’t work too well for that. Just think how much more liability insurance would increase if building and car break-ins occurred more often.

Mr. Vanderstar stated when he moved here in 1989 there was very minimal light pollution in town. In 1989, the retail sector was much smaller, so of course there would be a lot less lights. Larger more competitive stores have moved into town to try to keep shopping local. There have been a lot of changes in the past 30 years; it’s called progress.

It doesn’t seem right that because one person, who wants to look at the stars, feels that a lot of the businesses in town should make changes for his convenience. He doesn’t want to have to go further up the mountain; he wants to be able to stay in his backyard. What’s next Len, are you going to try to get less satellites revolving in our solar system, or maybe we need a large fan to blow the clouds away?

Harold Gyger

Smithers

Previous story
COLUMN: Avoid the online temptation and buy local

Just Posted

No parole for 12 years for Burns Lake man convicted of second degree murder

Judge said he did not believe Albert Giesbrecht’s claim his gun discharged accidentally

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

Coastal GasLink receives first delivery of pipe sections

Company expects to begin welding and pipe laying in 2020

Northwest B.C. physician receives Medal of Good Citizenship Award

Dr. Peter Newbery was one of 18 people in B.C. to get provincial recognition

Northern Society for Domestic Peace remembers women killed in Montreal Massacre 30 years ago

Society will hand out 14 red roses, one for each of the victims, to women who stop by office today

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

Most Read