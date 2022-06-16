For your consideration - Thom Barker

For your consideration - Thom Barker

Life continues to grow around the grief

Thom reflects on the second anniversary of his dad’s death

Tuesday came this week, it usually does approximately once a week.

In English, Tuesday can trace its origin to the Norse god Tyr (a.k.a. Tiw) as can Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This connection between days and gods can, in some way, be traced all the way back to the Ancient Babylonians who were the first civilization to organize days into weeks.

They named their days after the sun and moon and the five planets they knew at the time.

Of course, civilizations come and they go. The next prominent western civilization was Ancient Greece. The Greeks kept the seven-day week and the days of the sun and moon, but replaced the others with the names of their gods.

When it was the Romans’ turn, they replaced the Greek gods with their gods. That is still reflected in the Latin-based languages, martedi in Italian, mardi in French, martes in Spanish and marti in Romanian.

LAST WEEK: Decriminalization does not deserve our applause

For some reason the Portuguese broke with that tradition calling it Terça-feira or third weekday.

English is a mish-mash of influences. Not all the days are named after old gods and the planets are named after the Roman gods not the Norse ones.

I’m not entirely sure how I got onto this, but it may have just been a distraction from the grief Tuesday brought.

More significantly, for me, was the fact it was June 14. In 2019, the 14th day of June was about as insignificant a day of the week as there is in the year.

In 2020, it became one of the most significant days of the year because my dad died.

The grief didn’t hit me as hard this year as it did last year, but when I started to examine it, as I am wont to do, there it was, as big as it ever was, lurking like a black hole in the constellation of my life, ready to suck in all the light.

I attribute this to Tonkin’s theory of grief or the egg model as it is sometimes called.

People tend to think that grief diminishes over time, but Lois Tonkin’s theory is grief remains relatively the same over time, our life just grows around it.

This perfectly gels with my experience. My life is very different today than it was on June 13, 2020. It is as full of joy and fulfillment as I can ever remember it being.

I know my dad would be very happy for me.

Sunday will come this week, it usually does approximately once a week. Barring some major tragedy, it will be my third Father’s Day without my dad.

Not that he was very big on the day. He’d say something along the lines of, ‘great, just what I need, a day I have to prove what a good father I am.’

He really was.

And, perhaps not surprisingly, that is my kind of humour.

Happy Father’s Day.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Catching up with the new restaurant on the block
Next story
A legacy of pure love and joy for three generations

Just Posted

The Telkwa river is rising to dangerous levels under the train bridge where the Telkwa and Bulkley rivers meet. (Deb Meissner photo)
High streamflow advisory issued for Smithers and Telkwa

A Grizzly Bear with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head, was recently taken by a passing motorist and provided to Smithers Conservation Officers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction. (Conservation Officer Service photo)
Smithers conservation officers seek info on injured grizzly

A research team aboard the J. P. Tully departs from Sydney B.C. on a deep-sea expedition June 14. (Photo: Shelton Dupreez/Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
Deep-sea expedition heads north to Haida Gwaii coast

DFO have announced closures and decreased daily limits on chinook salmon fishing around Canada’s North Coast. Pictured is an adult Chinook salmon swimming in Ship Creek, Anchorage. (Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
DFO closes chinook salmon fishing around Prince Rupert