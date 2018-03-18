Tanker approaches Westridge terminal in Burnaby, where crude oil and refined fuels have been delivered since 1954. The project to twin the line is underway. (Kinder Morgan Canada)

LETTERS: Two views of oil pipeline protests

U.S. and other petroleum-rich countries aren’t cutting production

Re: Protest industry prepares for war (B.C. Views, March 5).

Thanks to Tom Fletcher for shining a light on how American forces are negatively impacting Canadian interests.

These foreign and domestic individuals are at best hypocrites. If the Canadian oil industry were shut down completely, it would not result in one drop less of oil being consumed globally. The oil would simply come from somewhere else and that somewhere else would likely be the U.S.

That they are attacking the supply side of the oil equation and not the demand side speaks to their hypocrisy. If one really believes in the unproven theory of CO2 creating catastrophic global warming then work to eliminate the demand for oil.

If there is a demand, it will be supplied. The war on drugs showed us that.

Glenn Duncan, P.Eng (ret.), Chilliwack

• • •

Mr. Fletcher had it all wrong, when he declared that the “protest industry” was going to war against Alberta oil.

No, it is not “manufactured people power” at work fighting for environmental protections. It is ordinary citizens, like myself and my husband, who are on a mission to protect our common property; the oceans, the air and the forests.

And, No, Mr. Fletcher, we’re not part of any “industry” at all. The petroleum industry, with its deep pockets and paid lobbyists, is the real “industry” at work here.

Yes, as private citizens with no memberships in “hive” organizations, we attended the recent “Protect the Inlet” gathering in Vancouver at our own expense. We are among a growing number of people world-wide who are looking to a better, more just national and world economy which will gradually move away from fossil fuels and toward sustainable, clean energy sources.

Environmentalists are often derided as being naive about the reality of our dependency on fossils fuels. Those who are not in favour of the Kinder Morgan expansion realize that a transition period away from these energy sources is realistic. What is not, is to continue on a path of growth and expansion of the production in polluting fuels. There are other, better ways of growing our economy.

The real money, power and influence today exists in the hands of the corporations, which have historically directed public policy by their well-funded and savvy use of the media and unfettered access to politicians.

Linda Grant, Saanich

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Speculation tax, cabin tax or asset tax?

Just Posted

Adopted Norwegian man looking for Smithers family

David Hjerto said he was taken away from his biological parents before he turned two.

Smithers pellet plant ready to build

Pinnalce Renewable Holdings and West Fraser Timber approve construction of plant in Smithers.

Genealogical Society organizing their biggest conference to date

The event in Smithers will feature workshops and speakers from across the country.

First provincial finals for BVCS

Amazing run by Bulkley Valley Christian School fell just short at the Boys Provincial A Championship

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada earns second Paralympic Games silver in 20 years

Held 1-0 lead in para hockey game from 12:06 of first to dying seconds of third and lost in overtime

LETTERS: Two views of oil pipeline protests

U.S. and other petroleum-rich countries aren’t cutting production

Canadian Paralympic team picked up record 28 medals

The 55 athletes strong had set a cautious goal of 17 medals for PyeongChang

Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at 63

Ottawa-born comedian had performed on David Letterman

B.C. VIEWS: Speculation tax, cabin tax or asset tax?

Targeting empty homes seems confused and ineffective

Inspections, training needed to prevent repeat of Fernie ammonia leak across B.C.

Ammonia is inherently dangerous and should be not used in skating and curling rinks, says one expert

RCMP move to arrest pipeline protesters at entrance to Trans Mountain work site

28 demonstrators began blocking the entrance to Kinder Morgan’s work site at about 10 a.m. Saturday

Most Read