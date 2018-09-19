Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marissa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

​To the editor:

As a resident of Burnaby, the murder of Marrisa Shen was quite upsetting.

Our quiet neighbourhood has forever changed, and the fear still lingers.

​Politics will not bring back the life of Marrisa Shen, but it may provide justice.

No matter what political affiliation people side with, one thing is clear: the murderer should be punished.

​The accused is identified as a Syrian refugee that arrived in Vancouver, not long ago. This piece of information, may strike people in a sort of negativity. The idea that a Syrian refugee may have something to do in such a heinous crime, might reflect badly on other refugees.

People may place the blame on refugees collectively, or point a finger at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for bringing refugees in to Canada.

​However, this is unfair. This crime was committed by the murderer alone: this person took away a life, and they should be punished. Their actions should not be a representation of the actions of anyone else. There is no one to blame except the person who orchestrated the cowardly murder against this innocent child.

​Canada’s greatest asset is its multiculturalism and ethnic diversity. The welcoming of people of all walks of life is important in our collective identity.

Shania Kumar

Burnaby, B.C.

Previous story
Stage set for legal cannabis in B.C.

Just Posted

Spirit North funding annoucement now expected any day

Indigenous Services Canada annouces new timeline for funding annoucement

First Nations also worried about LNG pipeline challenge

The elected bands already have contracts lined up should the project proceed.

Doerksen’s engaging style keeps concert crowd warm

PHOTOS: Rain didn’t keep everyone away from the Fall Fairgrounds concert with the Juno winner.

Smithers Tai Chi Players welcome new members

Tai chi is martial art that originated in China but is mainly used as a form of active mediation.

Women eager to grab a stick and strap on skates

A new program in Smithers sees a big response from women who want to try hockey.

64 cats seized from ‘bad situation’ now in BC SPCA care

The surrender is part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation with BC SPCA Special Constable

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marissa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington in search of a way to bridge divide

Young people need us to act on climate change, McKenna tells G7 ministers

Catherine McKenna led off the three-day Halifax gathering Wednesday

B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira, a Rottweiler, had kidney and bladder infections

Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too

Kim promised to accept international inspectors to monitor the closing of a key missile test site and launch pad and to visit Seoul soon.

Most Read