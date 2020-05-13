Letter to the editor: reasons to be happier

Editor,

It is not easy to live in voluntary isolation, and according to the news, the majority of us are now living with depression. It is easy to understand because there is very little on the news that is not depressing, and being at home all the time is getting very boring, to say the least.

It is my experience that nothing lasts forever, and there is always something to be learned from a bad experience.

What got my attention was the fact that the ozone layer was restored and people could see snow-capped mountains they have not seen for 40 years and rivers that run cleaner. I think there is a big lesson in this because it only took a couple of months to accomplish this. Instead of sitting at home dealing with emotions that are getting the better of us or feeling overwhelmed after all the bad news on a full-time daily basis, the news of a restored ozone layer and cleaner rivers is something to be happy about.

Instead of feeling hopeless, we can now start thinking about how can we keep it this way, not only for ourselves, but mostly for the generations after us. We have to become realistic and realize we have demanded too much for ourselves and have left very little for the next generations.

Producing and shopping locally would be a first small step and not too hard to accomplish.

We know now that we need each other, so let’s get together, work together and help each other and start demanding action from our governments. It can be done because we already have a restored ozone layer and cleaner rivers.

I would really like to hear what you think about this, so write to this paper and talk about it with your family and friends. Let’s get Quesnel on the map.

Bert de Vink

Quesnel, B.C.

Letters to the editor