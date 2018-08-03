Let’s ride and save BC Bus North

Let's ride and save BC Bus North

Writer says it's use it or lose it for Greyhound's BC Bus North replacement.

Editor,

On Wednesday morning at CBC’s Daybreak North, announcer Carolina de Ryk interviewed your library’s coordinator regarding the upcoming culture centre that would house the arts centre and library.

Ironically, I stayed here for four weeks volunteering for a local equine farm (I love my animals!). I will say that I always loved your intimate (and small) library. I suppose that will be a good move if approved by the local citizenry and/or town hall. Personally, I come to Smithers about every two years because of its bucolic charm, quaintness, lakes and forests, and even to see the trains roll by every day smelling the aromatic smells outside of the Trackside Cantina restaurant.

I also have a crucial topic to add to your local readers: since June 1, the “new kid in town” BC Bus North has received a low number of travelers on both its western and northern legs.

I just came back to my city Monday afternoon after an uneventful trip on two of its buses. What was the cost? A reasonable $80 one-way. This time, I want to highly encourage your local residents to ditch the proverbial car and board one or two of its comfortable buses. Remember the old saying: “No shoes, no shirt, no service.” In this case it’s, “No customers, no service.”

If the local ridership between PG and Prince Rupert/PG and Fort Nelson is approximately less than five or six passengers on every trip, BC Bus North may soon die an early death and we will have only ourselves to blame. A regional bus/train/plane or all of the above are a NECESSITY in all rural/urban communities. If Via Rail/Amtrak are profitable enough, so should BC Bus North. Let’s ride and save BC Bus North, everybody!

Claude M. Dionne

Fort St. John, B.C.

 

