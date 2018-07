Writer suggests getting off the sexual morality carousal and use letters for other topics.

Editor,

Re: Letters with regards to Pride Parade.

I think we could use the space in the newspaper for real discussions. Relax, there is no god. People can have any sexual orientation they want. Why do you care?

Let’s talk about the environment, or the super low rates of literacy, or anything actually important.

Glad you have opinions about sexuality, and beliefs that get you through life, but have a heart and stop subjecting us to them.

Bev Busby

South Hazelton