Editor,

In response to your article ‘Challenger receives threats’ (published Aug. 29), I want to offer my full support to Michael Sawyer for his courageous stand to have the law and regulations applied to the review of the TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline proposal.

There is no room in our communities for bullying and threatening a person using the judicial system to ensure the review of the proposal is following due process. There is even less room for an elected official like MLA Ellis Ross in his paid ads in local papers, to take issue with a citizen for exerting his rights to use the courts to correct errors.

If there is no error, why worry? But if there is, it should be corrected. Let the courts decide, not the bullies. Let us give gratitude to those who stand for fairness and justice. They are our true heroes.

Josette Wier

Hazelton