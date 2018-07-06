Leave coal in ground

Editor,
To Allegiance Coal Ltd.:
Please leave the coal in the ground. Remember, clean waterways are the lifeline to our future. Please do not be so arrogant to assume you can ruin ours her in the Bulkley Valley.
Alan Kumlea
Rural Telkwa
Writer has a message for Allegiance Coal.
Editor,
To Allegiance Coal Ltd.:
Please leave the coal in the ground. Remember, clean waterways are the lifeline to our future. Please do not be so arrogant to assume you can ruin ours her in the Bulkley Valley.
Alan Kumlea
Rural Telkwa
Another Smithers business helped police track down 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect.
Chamber of Commerce wants more arts planning in Smithers.
Town of Smithers warn trail users of bear activity around Willowvale Marsh and Elks Park.
Bear-proof garbages investigated to avoid human conflicts.
PHOTOS and VIDEO from Northern Lights Wildlife Society’s annual Canada Day open house.
Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come
Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week
Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces
But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly
Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan
Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high
Chef Victor Bongo is cooking up a storm at Village Grounds Cafe & Bistro in Naramata.
Viola Desmond was dragged out of a ‘whites-only’ section of a theatre by police, thrown in jail
West Kelowna residents share their grief after the death on David Hunt
Writer won’t vote under another electoral system.
Writer has a message for Allegiance Coal.
Writer suggests getting off the sexual morality carousal and use letters for other topics.