Leave coal in ground

Writer has a message for Allegiance Coal.

Editor,

To Allegiance Coal Ltd.:

Please leave the coal in the ground. Remember, clean waterways are the lifeline to our future. Please do not be so arrogant to assume you can ruin ours her in the Bulkley Valley.

Alan Kumlea

Rural Telkwa

