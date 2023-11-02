Learning to deal with bullies is a life long quest

My middle daughter is soft and sweet. She is also so considerate of other people. When her little sister cries, she runs to her and makes her better. When her older sister is being dramatic about something, she calms her and whenever they are arguing, she often gives in.

She always takes the smaller piece of whatever she has to share with her sisters, never argues, never complains. She has always been this way. She came out of the womb and made sure I was OK first.

However, since she started Kindergarten this fall something has changed. She has seen some things. The playground is a jungle. Inside, there are rules and there has to be a certain number of teachers per student. But outside, almost anything goes.

There is an entire elementary school full of students who were cooped up, full of energy and only one or two adults outside to watch them. During recess, my daughter said she has been bullied by an older boy. After school, we talked about it, numerous times.

I told her she needs to be assertive and tell him to leave her alone. She’s told me that he has physically pushed her and called her names. I’ve told her to get a teacher if he does that. She said she was afraid of being a rat.

But after weeks of this happening I finally told her that if he pushes her, she has my permission to push him back. (Probably not my best parenting advice, I know that now.)

Well, something must have finally snapped in her. After weeks of being pushed and pushed, she cracked. It must have been all bottled up and then she exploded.

Her teacher pulled me aside after school the other day and let me know that she had hurt him. Her teacher reminded me to talk to her about using her words. And I did. But part of me was glad that she stood up for herself. Maybe she shouldn’t have gotten physical. I mean yes, she shouldn’t have hurt him but he hasn’t bothered her since.

It got me thinking, was I wrong to nurture her already sweet disposition? Should I have tried to toughen her up before Kindergarten started?

How do I raise my kids to be kind to others and yet, not take shit from anyone? I don’t want my kids to be bullies but I also don’t want them to be bullied either. Where is the line?

The easy answer is for everyone to be kind and teach their kids kindness first.

But we know that isn’t how the world works. There will always be people who feel like they need to push other people down to get themselves up. School is just the start of this and it continues well into adulthood.

There will always be bullies. We need to set a good example for the younger generation. Support each other, be the bigger person and always take the smaller piece of cake.

