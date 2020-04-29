Learning to be careful posting photos online

Marisca ponders the problems with oversharing on social media

I learned a new word recently, or maybe I should call it a made-up word.

Oversharenting.

It means the oversharing of parenting content on social media sites.

We all have that one friend that does this. Snaps photos of their toddler’s breakfast, one of them eating it and the mess they create afterward. And then they continue to share their entire day on Facebook through photos including bath time and of them sleeping. It is overkill. But I think most of us are guilty of some of this. I know I am.

I take a couple photos of my children and post them to Instagram and I don’t ask them for consent. I have family that lives far away and doesn’t get to see my children often. Posting a few photos helps us stay connected especially since children grow and change so fast.

The instant gratification of posting photos and having people like them feels good. A Harvard University researcher found when you get a social media notification, your brain sends a chemical messenger called dopamine.

Dopamine plays a role in how we feel pleasure. It’s a big part of our unique human ability to think and plan. It has been associated with food, exercise, love, sex, gambling, drugs and now getting ‘likes’ on social media. Are we ‘oversharenting’ and using our kids to make ourselves feel good?

READ LAST WEEK’S THE STICKY FILES: Potty training during a pandemic

And I wonder what is too much. Will children be embarrassed as they get older and see photos of themselves on social media naked in a bath tub? And at what point is it dangerous?

Social media can put you and your children at risk for identity theft. Identity theft is at an all-time high because of the information put out on Facebook and Twitter. Your children can be targeted as well. That cute baby announcement with your newborn’s full name, birthdate and place of birth gives a thief a lot to work with.

The other dangerous part of posting photos of your children is comparing them. Of course most people only post the good things and when their children are looking their best. If your children are still in their pjs at lunch time because they refuse to get dressed, you throw them some cereal so you can sit down for a minute and scroll through social media and you see a photo of your friend’s kid wearing a perfectly white dress doing her homework and eating a healthy snack, it can make you feel bad.

We all have good days and bad days, especially as a parent. There are extreme highs and extreme lows. Seeing someone have a perfect day as a parent while you are having an off day can make you feel like a bad mom. Of course, this isn’t true, but it can make you feel like you’re being kicked when you’re already down.

Social media can be a good tool to connect people, but it can also be a dark hole. I’m not saying don’t post photos of your children, I’m just saying be careful.

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horror senselessness and heartbreak in Nova Scotia
Next story
Which of the COVID-19 restrictions would you like to see end first?

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Select groups of students return to class

Emphasis on children of essential workers and those considered vulnerable

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

B.C. announces funding to improve rural internet connectivity during COVID-19

Internet providers throughout province can apply for grants up to $50,000 — or 90% of upgrade expenses

2020 Kispiox Valley Music Festival cancelled

The festival society says it will use the break to upgrade facilities on the festival grounds

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

‘We’re not talking small adjustments,” says Mathieu Frigon, CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada

100-year-old gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Headstones of local pioneers toppled in Cloverdale

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Most Read