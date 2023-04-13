Late spring break is tiring

Marisca wishes spring break was earlier and seperate from the Easter holiday weekend

I hope everyone had a nice, long and enjoyable spring break. We are getting back into the swing of things now but it was so lovely and so needed to have that break.

I know it is the unpopular opinion to love having your kids at home and out of school but I like it.

Mostly because I don’t always enjoy running children out to the bus, preschool pick-ups, making lunches and holding my breath when the school’s number pops up on my phone.

I very much appreciate having slow mornings and letting my kids stay in their pjs all day.

I felt this break was a long time coming. It was a long haul between Christmas break and spring break.

Usually, spring break is in the middle of March, having it at the end felt weird, especially when other school districts across the country had their breaks much earlier.

School District 54 made their calendar last spring for this year’s school season.

The calendar was the responsibility of assistant superintendent Matthew Monkman who worked through its provisions based on public comment and discussions with the district’s unionized workforce.

“Keeping focus on our number one priority of days of instruction, gave us two options to work with,” said Monkman of the spring break/Easter plan at the time.

“We had great feedback from our employees, the public, and the parents of students in the district, so it was a win-win.”

School districts in B.C. must provide 181 days of instruction and there were seven professional development/administration days (Pro-D days) planned for this year’s school year.

Monkman added at the time that this allowed them to put a few Pro-Ds together with a long weekend, so parents and students could enjoy a few four-day weekends.

I do enjoy the long weekends. But I feel our children needed an earlier spring break. We were all exhausted. he idea of attaching spring break and Easter together might be a good idea if Easter is sooner in the year.

However, if it is later in April, we should separate them in the future. I think my children would enjoy a week off in March and then a long holiday weekend in April.

Spread out the time off. When Easter falls is decided on the lunar calendar which is based on the cycles of the moon.

The cycles of the moon are shorter than the cycles of the sun. The earliest Easter can be is on March 22 and the latest it can be is April 25.

Easter as early as March 22 is very rare. The last time it happened was 1818, and the next time will be 2285.

Next year Easter falls on March 31. So if the school district attaches the holiday with spring break, it won’t be as late and hopefully parents won’t be as tired.

But I’d still rather see spring break earlier and then also enjoy the Easter holiday whenever it falls. Two is better than one.

READ MORE: Smithers skies putting on a show lately

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.