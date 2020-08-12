Spice of Life

Lapse in Trump avoidance causes upset stomach

Brenda bends her TV news policy and ends up with a case of Trumpitis

I have stuck to my guns making an effort to not watch too much news laced with the ugliness of Trump.

I have watched Knowledge and PBS for most of the weekend. I also listen to CBC radio. Come Monday, I can look at the world news just to see how things are going. There he was. Donald Trump giving an interview.

I had my coffee and breakfast in hand and started to watch with little interest. “It is what it is.”

That is what the man said when asked about the 1,000 or so people who die every day from the COVID virus in the USA. It is what it is? Not a hint of empathy.

Before I could erase the image of Trump he was asked about John Lewis, the civil rights icon, who passed on not too long ago.

He could not say one kind word about the man. He was just plain angry because Lewis had not attended his inauguration. Sounds just a little juvenile to me.

LAST WEEK: Every day is a gift to be celebrated

That was it. Done! No more Trump for a few days. I actually had an upset stomach from this encounter.

What to do? Walk in peace and collect my thoughts. Maybe a bit of yogurt would settle my anxiety. Perfect. Plain yogurt with frozen fruit mixed in. Very tasty.

If you want to settle your tummy try yogurt.

Lots of benefits for us. Best to use the plain kind since the ones with business already added will no doubt have lots of sugar as well. Yogurt has calcium and protein as well as the B vitamins.

It can be said that eating yogurt can assist our immune system. It might even benefit our heart health.

MORE SPICE OF LIFE: Can you teach an old dog a new diet

You can buy plain Greek yogurt. It is a bit thicker and has more protein and other benefits.

Add some sweetener if you wish. Add some granola or nuts etc.. Just sit back, relax and avoid negative seepage into our brains from politics or whatever upsets you. Be well, eat well, and remember “it is what it is.”

As you see my thoughts are a bit mixed up this week. What can I say? “It is what it is.” Call me at 250-846-5095. Email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The case for independent power producers
Next story
LETTER: Open letter to Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach

Just Posted

Complaints of checkpoint debris spark controversy

Gidimt’en say camp still in periodic use; Indigenous relations ministry says no action to be taken

Why you might see more bats around Smithers, and what experts say you should do about it

Bat pups typically spread their wings in late summer

Smithers contractor refurbishes sailboat for Northwest Passage adventure

Ron Smith, who has been working on the “Obsession” for 12 years, will put her in the water this week

Rio Tinto, Canadian aluminum industry and government respond to U.S. aluminum import tariffs

The tariffs were imposed by President Donald Trump Aug. 6

Coastal GasLink breaks ground on meter station in Kitimat

Meter station marks final point on pipeline that stretches from Northeast B.C.

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Most Read