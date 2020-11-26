Smithers Interior News Editorial

Smithers Interior News Editorial

Lack of transparency unacceptable

With accelerating transmission and new restrictions it is time for B.C. to report local numbers

Even before the numbers of total coronavirus cases in the Smithers Local Health Area (LHA) doubled in one month.

Even before the province started setting records for infections on almost a daily basis.

Even before federal epidemic modelling indicated Canada could start seeing 20,000 to 60,000 cases a day by the end of December depending on the behaviour of citizens.

Even before all that, it was unconscionable the government of B.C. refused to disclose the numbers for individual communities.

Nevertheless, it was easy enough to let that go as long as the risk was very low, which it remained for the Northwest from February through September.

Not any longer.

With the latest announcement of new restrictions including mandatory masks, a ban on private gatherings, a shutdown of gym classes and religious gatherings, and more, it is unacceptable that the public is not being informed where the cases are.

And the reasons behind the lack of transparency, privacy and reporting issues, are easily dismissed.

We are not asking for names and addresses of victims, merely cold, hard statistics.

As for reporting, provincial numbers are updated daily, or nearly daily, which means the LHAs are reporting, which means the B.C. Centre for Disease Control must know where the cases are coming from.

Dr. Bonnie Henry — for whom we have the utmost respect, having been doing the toughest job in the province for more than eight months amid abuse and even death threats — has always said people should assume the virus is everywhere and take the necessary precautions.

We wish we shared Dr. Henry’s faith in humanity, but we don’t.

What we do know is transmission has been accelerating in the Northern Health region in November. We can only assume that is being mirrored in the LHAs, but we won’t know the local reality of it until almost the middle of December.

Ultimately, it is the elected officials who must take responsibility for the lack of transparency. It is time to put the pressure on them to do the right thing.

People have a right to know what is going on in their own backyard.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools

Just Posted

The Terrace River Kings lost 9-3 to the Quesnel Kangaroos on Mar. 2, 2019 in the final CIHL playoffs. (Lindsay Chung Photo)
Central Interior Hockey League cancels 2020/21 season

League open to playing exhibition games if possible

Questions around rail safety, firefighter safety, cleanup near the rail yards and tracks, whistle cessation, etc were raised during the RDBN meeting with CN. (File photo)
Regional district frustrated with CN response to grievances

‘A lot of our concerns are still not being heard,’: Houston mayor Shane Brienen

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared last Thursday (Nov. 19). (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
41 positive COVID-19 cases associated with the LNG Canada site outbreak

Thirty-four of the 41 cases remain active, according to Northern Health

Kitimat RCMP were requesting assistance locating 24-year-old Teah Wilken, who was last seen getting on a bus at City Centre Mall in Kitimat around 6:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 23). Kitimat RCMP Facebook photo.
UPDATE: missing woman found safe at residence

Wilken last seen getting on bus at City Centre Mall in Kitimat around 6:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 23)

Randy Bell. File photo.
Former Smithers council candidate arrested for refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Okanagan campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; B.C. drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

Most Read