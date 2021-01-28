Letters to the Editor.

Kudos to golf club for snow removal on cart paths

Letter writers are grateful to have use of the course year round

Editor:

We would like to acknowledge and thank John Pierce and the Smithers Golf Club for the plowed walking trails at the golf course.

It’s always been known as the best toboggan area in town, but now with the addition of plowed walking trails it’s opened the golf course up to everyone.

It’s great to see old and young, baby strollers and dog walkers, enjoying the beauty of the course.

We appreciate being able to walk off the roads away from the traffic on a wide cleared path.

In this COVID winter time when days are short, roads are messy and indoor visits are discouraged, it’s even more important for our mental as well as our physical well-being, to get outside, exercise and perhaps have the opportunity to safely socialize.

Thanks for making the golf course a beautiful spot to enjoy year round.

If you haven’t been to the Smithers golf course lately, we encourage you to enjoy the fresh air and beauty of the trails.

Linda and Kelly Jones

Smithers

