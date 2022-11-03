Kudos for putting together writing workshops

Editor:

I have put this commendation off for so long, so please accept my apologies. Someone (Erin C) at the library said it is never too late to dish out praise. So here goes.

Way, way, way, back in April of 2022 and for five weeks, Mellissa Sawatsky, through the Smithers Public Library offered to the community five weeks of free writer’s workshops. And here was the agenda:

Tuesday, April 19 @ 7:00 PM: Fiction with Jane Stevenson.

Tuesday, April 26 @ 7:00 PM: Journalism with Pam Haasen and Dan Mesec.

Tuesday, May 3 @ 7:00 PM: Short Forms with Angelique Lalonde.

Tuesday, May 10 @ 7:00 PM: Songwriting with Sarah Northcott & Naomi Kavka.

Tuesday, May 17 @ 7:00 PM: Poetry with Sarah de Leeuw.

And it was truly fabulous the information we received, all for free. I still can’t get over it. I learned so much and had a great time too. I feel really bad for those of you who couldn’t attend (heh, heh, but not in a vindictively mean way), although they were well attended.

I was schooled with the understanding that we were to guard our writing skills, if we had any, closely, not to be shared. There was none of this at these workshops. The facilitators were knowledgeable and generous and so too were the participants.

I am eagerly looking forward to, hopefully, another repeat come April of 2023, or before, or whenever.

Thanks so much, Mellissa, for putting these together.

Aileen Swift

Smithers