Kitwanga archeology example

Writer suggests an example from Kitwanga’s past be followed for any artifacts along pipeline route.

Editor,

About 40-45 years ago, the Kitwanga village people were building their first health centre. During construction, while digging a trench to hook onto the town water system, the men uncovered a human skeleton. They quickly dug a grave a few yards away, gathered up the bones, buried them in the new grave and continued on with the water line as planned.

There are others who remember this little episode.

Can’t the same be done with the “sacred” rocks so fortuitously “found” smack dab in the middle of the gas line right-of-way?

Alice Doll

Smithers