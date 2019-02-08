Keep up the good work

Writer thanks the people who keep the sidewalks clear.

Editor,

As a senior, a long-time resident, and someone who walks many miles, I wish to express my appreciation (and I’m sure that of many others) for the excellent performance of the Town Works Department in maintaining the sidewalks, and not just in the downtown area.

For example today, Friday, Feb. 1, after my usual rounds I headed for my residence on Eleventh Avenue, leaving the downtown at approx. 10:30 a.m. By that time the sidewalks, both along Main Street & Queen Street in the hill section as well as along Eleventh Avenue had already been cleared and gravelled as necessary.

This, after a night of somewhat inclement weather, I think is pretty good service and deserving of recognition. Keep it up!

Lyle Angman

Smithers

