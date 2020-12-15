‘It’s what we must do now’: Bulkley Valley medical doctors

Local MDs fear overwhelming of area hospitals if protocols not followed

As you are all well aware, Smithers and the surrounding areas are continuing to see an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases. Northern Health as a whole is experiencing more positive results than public health can keep up with.

COVID-19 is here and there is no denying it.

We all must do our part to stop the spread.

This means washing your hands, wearing a mask while in public, staying home if sick and limiting our interactions to only those people in your household.

We realize that this last one will be especially hard during this holiday season, but it cannot be stressed enough that this is imperative for controlling the rate of spread of COVID-19 and giving our hospitals and ICUs a chance to not be overrun and be available for those who need it.

This is not easy and this is not forever.

It is what we must do now.

Please remember to be kind and patient in your interactions.

“There will be a time where we will be able to take our masks off, where we can see and hug our loved ones and friends. But we are not there yet,” Dr Bonnie Henry.

Wishing you a safe and happy holiday season.

Bulkley Valley Medical Doctors



