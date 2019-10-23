It’s nuts I tell you

Brenda advocates for foregoing the sweets and grabbing a handful of nuts

It’s nuts I tell you. It’s nuts! We just finished digesting the Thanksgiving feast topped off with a big piece of pumpkin pie. Next we plop down in front of the TV or get out the device and find out how many likes you have or if Facebook is there for you.

Let’s not ignore the advertisements that remind us in calorie-laden terms that Halloween is coming right along. In the grocery store we see hundreds of mini chocolate candy bars calling to us. “Pick me!” Don’t get me wrong, I quite like those tasty little morsels. Pop one or two at a time into my mouth. It’s nuts I tell you.

LAST WEEK: Being thankful for the right to vote

Really, that’s what I want to talk to you about. Nuts. They are one of the most healthy snacks we can have. Skip the chocolate and salt and you have benefits for your body. As I speak to you today I am enjoying a chocolatey Chai Tea with a side bowl of walnuts. I did find out when I sought the benefits by buying walnuts that they are very expensive. One kg cost $20. I bought the kind in the cooking ingredient aisle. More expensive in the actual snack aisle.

Other nuts that give us many health benefits are almonds, pistachios , cashews and others I suppose. Walnuts, like most nuts have fat, fibre and protein. Apparently walnuts don’t affect weight gain or loss. Depends on how much you eat, of course. I am told that eating nuts could easily help us live longer and better — if that is your goal.

MORE SPICE OF LIFE:

Playing it forward; a violin finds a new home

Youth inspiring change

Helps with blood pressure issues, blood sugar, beneficial for gut bacteria. Walnuts reduce total cholesterol, reduce inflammation. Here is my favourite benefits — good for the brain.

I am never sure all these facts are the gospel truth. Check the benefits of nuts for yourself. Not processed with all manner of hard-to-pronounce ingredients. Sprinkle a few nuts on a salad or add them to your morning oatmeal.

We can skip the candies for Halloween soon to be followed by all manner of unhealthy Christmas stuff. Say nuts to all the fake food and have a handful of nuts. Let’s forge ahead with a healthy diet.

You can respond at 250-846-5095 or say “Nuts to me” and send a note to mallory@bulkley.net (or is it .nut?)


mallory@bulkley.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: Middle class better off with Trudeau’s child benefit boost

Just Posted

Smithers student wins musical award

Jonah Ma was awarded a gold medal for Level 4 Flute by the Royal Conservatory of Music

‘We are looking at extinction’: Telkwa angler urging DFO to take action on salmon stocks

Don Lambie has sent a letter to DFO outlining several changes he wants to see

Prince Rupert Port Authority announces $161K and first projects in new Skeena River salmon program

Gitanyow, Gitxsan and Lax Kw’alaams projects among recipients

Flu shot clinics coming soon

Northern Health recommends everyone get the vaccine

Security guard bitten, punched by patient at Terrace hospital

Violent incident one of many in Northwest B.C., nurses union says

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds decriminalizing drugs possible if Jagmeet Singh pushes for it, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Most Read