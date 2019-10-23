It’s nuts I tell you. It’s nuts! We just finished digesting the Thanksgiving feast topped off with a big piece of pumpkin pie. Next we plop down in front of the TV or get out the device and find out how many likes you have or if Facebook is there for you.

Let’s not ignore the advertisements that remind us in calorie-laden terms that Halloween is coming right along. In the grocery store we see hundreds of mini chocolate candy bars calling to us. “Pick me!” Don’t get me wrong, I quite like those tasty little morsels. Pop one or two at a time into my mouth. It’s nuts I tell you.

Really, that’s what I want to talk to you about. Nuts. They are one of the most healthy snacks we can have. Skip the chocolate and salt and you have benefits for your body. As I speak to you today I am enjoying a chocolatey Chai Tea with a side bowl of walnuts. I did find out when I sought the benefits by buying walnuts that they are very expensive. One kg cost $20. I bought the kind in the cooking ingredient aisle. More expensive in the actual snack aisle.

Other nuts that give us many health benefits are almonds, pistachios , cashews and others I suppose. Walnuts, like most nuts have fat, fibre and protein. Apparently walnuts don’t affect weight gain or loss. Depends on how much you eat, of course. I am told that eating nuts could easily help us live longer and better — if that is your goal.

Helps with blood pressure issues, blood sugar, beneficial for gut bacteria. Walnuts reduce total cholesterol, reduce inflammation. Here is my favourite benefits — good for the brain.

I am never sure all these facts are the gospel truth. Check the benefits of nuts for yourself. Not processed with all manner of hard-to-pronounce ingredients. Sprinkle a few nuts on a salad or add them to your morning oatmeal.

We can skip the candies for Halloween soon to be followed by all manner of unhealthy Christmas stuff. Say nuts to all the fake food and have a handful of nuts. Let’s forge ahead with a healthy diet.

You can respond at 250-846-5095 or say "Nuts to me" and send a note to mallory@bulkley.net (or is it .nut?)



