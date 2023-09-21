It’s not the marketing, it’s the effectiveness

Marketing is a fascinating game.

How do you cut through the noise and make a lasting impression?

One way is by making even more noise with a catchy jingle that becomes an earworm. For me, one of the most effective examples of this is Pepto Bismol.

If you haven’t heard the Pepto jingle, please do not seek it out, it is an earworm you do not want stuck in your head.

Few commercials leave me more irritated, but not necessarily because of the jingle itself, although it is annoying in and of itself. We’re not supposed to really think about these things too much, just be influenced, perhaps subliminally, into reaching for a specific product among the many competing products.

Unfortunately, my brain doesn’t really work that way. If you get something stuck in my head, I start to obsessively pull it apart.

What is particularly annoying about this one for me is that the company, Proctor & Gamble, claims this product is effective for five symptoms. Nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach, diarrhea. Uh-oh, there’s that earworm again.

At least three of those symptoms are the same, meaning it’s only really three symptoms it is effective for. But good marketers never really let accuracy get in the way of a good hook.

It’s not lying. Maybe a touch misleading, but nothing too nefarious.

Don’t get me wrong, though, I love this product. I

Rather, it is not Pepto Bismol I love, it is the active ingredient Bismuth subsalicylate. It is very effective for the three symptoms it treats.

I guess my revenge for the earworm and the slightly misleading advertising is that I never buy the brand-name product because there are a ton of equally effective and much cheaper generic versions out there.

You got me, Proctor & Gamble, but you also didn’t.