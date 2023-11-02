It’s not a 1-in-6 chance, unless you’re talking unloaded dice

Thom obsesses about people not getting how probability works

Guilty pleasure confession: I like “reality” competition shows. Not all of them, obviously. Some are just really amateurish.

And other ones aren’t really competitions (think Big Brother, which is just dumb dumb dumb).

I like the flagship skill-based ones such as Hell’s Kitchen, Forged in Fire, stuff like that.

The latest I found, which was really addictive, was called Ink Master.

It follows a group of tattoo artists as they go through a series of challenges.

I think one of the really compelling things about it is the challenges are carried out on real people.

I don’t know if I could go through with getting a tattoo under those circumstances.

In any event, I’m a little bit obsessive-compulsive.

Not in a diagnosed, debilitating way, but I definitely tend to obsess about certain things.

Sometimes I paint it out. Sometimes I consciously remind myself that obsessing, or compulsively acting on that is not doing me any good.

Other times I write a column.

There should be all kinds of things that bother me about these shows.

For one thing, they’re not actually reality. Most of the drama is created by editing.

Like creating villains and heroes when participants almost always say after the fact that those people weren’t as bad or good as the show made them out to be.

But a good narrative needs them.

Also, you cannot tell me that everybody finishes cooking (“hands up”) or tattooing (“no more ink”) at the exact same time, right on the buzzer, but that’s what they make it look like.

They also selectively edit judge’s positive and negative comments to point you toward a certain decision then reveal it’s the other one.

None of that really bothers me, though. It’s dramatic and entertaining.

No, the thing that makes me obsess is that when they start to wheedle down the number of contestants, they always say, contestants now have a one-in-six, one-in-five, one-in-four chance to win.

That’s not how probability works.

If they were flipping a coin, that would be a one-in-two chance.

If they were rolling a die, that would be a one-in-six chance.

But in a skills competition, there are a gazillion other factors to take into account.

First of all, not everybody is as skilled as the next person.

If you are more skilled, your chances may be better than the next person.

There are also the subjective factors.

Even the judges admit it.

“This one is technically more skillful, but this one is more visually appealing or tastes better.”

Ever seen Gordon Ramsay “surprisingly” do a double knockout or give someone another chance when they’re supposed to be going home? You have if you’ve watched Hell’s Kitchen.

Why?

Anybody who has ever been in a position to hire staff knows there is a subjective element to it. or tattooing’This person looks better on paper, but this other person is not going to piss off everybody else in the office.”

You can’t tell me, when push comes to shove, that judges on these shows aren’t playing favourites. It’s human nature.

I know probability is a really hard concept, but it still drives me crazy people don’t get it.